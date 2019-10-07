Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Foundation (MVSTF) a mission to transform 1000 villages in Maharashtra was conferred with the Mahatma Award for Social Good 2019 for Rural Transformation at the 'Mahatma Awards’ held in Delhi as part of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary.



The 'Mahatma Awards' inspired by the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi was constituted in 2017 in United States and for the past two years the national and international organizations have been awarded in New York City. These awards aim at honouring and popularizing the social good impact of thousands of individuals and organizations, who are not satisfied just sitting back and watching but have taken the plunge and worked towards betterment our society and the world. The award was presented by Smt. Rajshree Birla, Chairperson, The Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiative and Rural Development and was received by Mr. Sagar Shirke and Ms. Pritha Banerjee from MVSTF.



MVSTF is a section 8 company under the Companies Act 2013 incorporated in January 2017 with the sole aim to create 1000 model villages across Maharashtra. MVSTF enables a large-scale Public-Private Partnership in nation building. The foundation envisions a holistic transformation in the villages of Maharashtra that will achieve multiple developmental goals — which include digital connectivity, pucca housing, water security, skill training, environment protection, improved agricultural productivity, education and learning outcomes, health and sanitation.



MVSTF is currently working in 25 districts of Maharashtra covering 905 villages. The foundation is supported by leading corporates and organisations like – Reliance Foundation, Tata Trusts, Mahindra Rise, Axis Bank, HT Parekh Foundation, Hindustan Unilever, Deutsche Foundation, JSW Foundation, Hans Foundation, Syngenta, Swades Foundation, ATE Chandra Foundation, D-Mart, Wildlife Conservation Trust, Rare Enterprises, ENAM, Idea & UNICEF. MVSTF, also recently bagged the award for the ‘Most Innovative Government-Private Partnership Platform” at ZEE BUSINESS National CSR Leadership Congress in Bangalore on 18th September 2019.