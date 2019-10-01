Advancells and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad announced a research partnership and an exclusive license agreement to promote industry-academia exchange between the two entities. This collaboration will benefit students, researchers and the wider community in strengthening the research in Healthcare and Biotechnology area for betterment of mankind. It will also be instrumental in deepening the market insights for stem cell therapy, with focus on optimizing deliverables from channel members.



Advancells Group believes in encouraging and empowering the students at MRIIRS by sharing their experiences and knowledge in the field of Stem Cell Technology, in exchange of which the Advancells Group will get an opportunity to receive education for the several courses and study programmes at the University.



“We are aiming at organizing joint international conferences, symposia, and workshops for our participants and developing other mutually beneficial programs like skill-oriented certificate courses in Stem Cell Technology for both the parties in due course of time,” said Vipul Jain, CEO of Advancells . “We are pleased to collaborate with Advancells, for coming together to undertake meaningful research and hope to utilize eachothers expertise with the stem cells pathway to identify promising results that could one day become breakthroughs in healthcare industry,” said Dr. Sarita Sachdeva, Dean Research, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS).



“As we continue to strengthen our collaboration with the help of the MoU, we are thrilled to identify and develop innovative solutions to the problems of mankind today,” said Dr. Sachin Kadam, CTO of Advancells. “This partnership represents an exceptional opportunity to operate on a combined level while expanding the potential for our technology into beneficial approaches for all, with this multidisciplinary team, including Advancells, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Department of Biotechnology, and Faculty of Management Studies at MRIIRS, Dr. Sarita added. This specially designed MoU will also serve as an excellent platform for academic promotions of under-graduate and post-graduate students, research scholars, faculty members and staff of MRIIRS to collaboratively work on stem cells and which would lead to publication of research papers under joint authorship. The collaboration is envisaged to provide impetus to both Advancells and MRIIRS, based on expertise and knowhow.

About Advancells



Advancells Group is a diversified research oriented group dealing in development of therapeutic usage of Human Stem Cells, Primary Cells and other biological material used in translational medicine supporting research and development in Drug Discovery platforms and various other research based applications. Advancells is leading the field of stem cell therapies in India and abroad, with representative offices in Bangladesh and Australia. The company provides arrangements for stem cell banking and protocols for partner doctors and hospitals which they can use for treating the patients using regenerative medicine.



About Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS)



Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS, Formerly MRIU), Deemed-to-be-University under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, and a NAAC accredited ‘A’ Grade Institution, is a continuum of excellence from the Career Institute of Technology and Management (CITM) and has been awarded with 5 Star QS rating for Teaching, Facilities & Social Responsibility). It is an entity of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions whose foundation was laid by Founder Visionary Dr. O.P Bhalla- a philanthropist and time-transcending educationist. MRIIRS is a visible symbol of knowledge providing high quality education in various genres. It is also a Founder Member of the prestigious “College Board’s Indian Global Higher Education Alliance”. MRIIRS offers AICTE approved courses and has been ranked among the Top Educational Institutions of the country in the prestigious ‘India Rankings 2019’ by NIRF, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India, across two categories: Top Universities (rank band 151-200) and Top Engineering (rank 164).