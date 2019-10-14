Messe Frankfurt India
With the Government’s announcement of installing 2.1 lakh LED street lights in Delhi*, it is a clear indication that the state capital has joined India’s LED revolution in full force. The growing need for LED technologies has also resulted in a sold-out edition for LED Expo New Delhi 2019 once again with 350 exhibitors from nine contingents including India. The show, now in its 21st edition, features exclusive pavilions from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan along with other countries like Finland, Italy, Japan, Korea and the UAE displaying a massive 25% surge in space and 24% increase in international participating companies. Companies like Tata Communications, Osram Opto Semiconductor, MLS India, Millennium Semiconductor, Juki India, Cresent Opto Ahmedabad, Glow Green, Componix India, Edison Opto, S R Electro, and Murli lights will be some of the major players at the show.
Smart living with lights from the Future zone
The three-day show will also host the industry’s renowned and trusted knowledge conference, LED summit focussing this time on ‘Integrated Solar LEDs’. A premier forum co-organised with SESI (Solar Energy Society of India) for the LED industry, the LED Summit, has successfully attracted top level speakers and highly qualified professionals across the industry in its previous editions. Completing 11 editions, the knowledge forum has been highlighting products that promote domestic manufacturing, implementation of LED lighting standards and Smart Solutions for Future Lighting.
