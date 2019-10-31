Messe Muenchen India
The 8th edition of LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA 2019 held from 17th to 19th October 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Mumbai, garnered a very positive response from both visitors and exhibitors. After catering to the North and South markets, the 2019 edition of LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA was back in Mumbai after 6 years to cater to the growing laser industry in the West market. Spread across 7,300 square meters, the three-day trade fair brought in 4,538 visitors who came with product and solution inquiries in diverse laser applications.
Mr. Aseem Singh Rawat, Scientific Officer at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) commented on the Buyer-Seller Forum: “The Buyer-Seller Forum is a good platform where we can interact with important sellers, clarify our doubts and find solutions. It is a well-organized platform provided by the organizers. It gives a broader view on the currently available technology and its applications.”
LASER World of PHOTONICS has developed an international trade fair network. LASER World of PHOTONICS in Munich is the world's leading trade fair for the laser and photonics industry. The World of Photonics Congress is Europe’s largest photonics congress. LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA and LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA are leading regional trade fairs for laser and optical technologies and are staged annually in China (Shanghai) and India (with alternating locations). Messe München is the world’s leading trade fair organizer for lasers and photonics.
Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam and Iran. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe München has a global presence.
