142 exhibitors from 10 countries

4,538 visitors

Prominent buyers like Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Bombardier were part of the trade fair

The 8th edition of LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA 2019 held from 17th to 19th October 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Mumbai, garnered a very positive response from both visitors and exhibitors. After catering to the North and South markets, the 2019 edition of LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA was back in Mumbai after 6 years to cater to the growing laser industry in the West market. Spread across 7,300 square meters, the three-day trade fair brought in 4,538 visitors who came with product and solution inquiries in diverse laser applications.



The 2019 edition showcased renowned market key players such as Trumpf, IPG Photonics, Coherent, SLTL, Suresh Indu Lasers and Wuhan Raycus and facilitated a platform for emerging companies to exhibit their innovations to focused visitors. The trade fair brought together qualified professionals from diverse sectors such as automotive, fabrication, science and academia, medical, defence, diamond industry and machine tools.



Mr. Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India commented on LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA: “The show has been a catalyst in accelerating applications of laser in various sectors. This step is in alignment with the Make in India Campaign.”



Mr. Tarun Mendiratta, Director at IPG Photonics India also commented on the trade fair: “LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA provides a very good platform for us to connect with a vast number of customers as well as integrators. The seminars also provided the opportunity to connect with R&D centres and academia, which helps the businesses considerably.”



The trade fair also hosted a line-up of supporting programs which were successful in garnering a great response from industry professionals, such as the CALM Conference 2019, the 3D manufacturing Summit as well as Additive Manufacturing Zone and Laser Live Zone.



In addition, the Buyer-Seller Forum was very well attended and appreciated by the buyers.

Mr. Aseem Singh Rawat, Scientific Officer at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) commented on the Buyer-Seller Forum: “The Buyer-Seller Forum is a good platform where we can interact with important sellers, clarify our doubts and find solutions. It is a well-organized platform provided by the organizers. It gives a broader view on the currently available technology and its applications.”



LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA brings and connects the entire laser eco-system in one arena, this is why Laser Industry Association of India (LIAI) chose the trade fair for the formal announcement of its inception. The aim of this association is to promote laser and its applications to various industries and form an advocacy group for the laser and photonics industry itself.



Claudia Sixl, Project Group Director of global LASER World of PHOTONICS cluster concludes: “After establishing a strong global footprint with LASER World of PHOTONICS, we are happy to see that we successfully translated the global laser and photonics scenario to match the requirements of the Indian market.”



The 2020 edition of LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA is scheduled in Bengaluru from 23rd-25th September.

The LASER World of PHOTONICS global network

LASER World of PHOTONICS has developed an international trade fair network. LASER World of PHOTONICS in Munich is the world's leading trade fair for the laser and photonics industry. The World of Photonics Congress is Europe’s largest photonics congress. LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA and LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA are leading regional trade fairs for laser and optical technologies and are staged annually in China (Shanghai) and India (with alternating locations). Messe München is the world’s leading trade fair organizer for lasers and photonics.



About Messe München

Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam and Iran. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe München has a global presence.

www.mm-india.in