Keiretsu Forum, a global network of accredited angel investors, has appointed Gaurav Malhotra as head of its newly-formed healthcare committee. The committee curates investors, corporates, startups, universities and healthcare professionals on a single platform to identify and enable healthcare investment and support innovation.

“India’s potential to affordably innovate for the next 5 billion people of the world can be realized only if Indian innovators are supported at every level, including with capital at the right time. Currently, there is no single organisation addressing this need. Under Gaurav’s leadership, we hope to provide that platform which will become the first stop for every healthcare investor and innovator,” said Denny Kurien, president and CEO of Keiretsu Forum, Delhi-NCR & Bangalore.

A Wharton Business School alumnus, Malhotra is the managing partner of IKIZIA Advisors, a global healthcare network. Until recently, he was the managing director of the India arm of Swedish firm Medicover Healthcare. Previously, Gaurav was the managing director of UK-based healthcare services firm Bourn Hall International.

He was also the CEO of Patni Healthcare, founder-director of Medfort Hospitals, South Asia business head for Bausch & Lomb and business director for Johnson & Johnson Medical.

He has been awarded the prestigious "Healthcare CEO of the year" award by Economic Times. He has been recognised as 100 Most Impactful Healthcare Leaders by eminent jury at World Health and Wellness Congress.

Keiretsu is a global network of angel investors, funds, corporate entities and family offices looking to invest in early-stage companies. Its members work together on selecting deals and investments leveraging the collective knowledge and reach of the community.

Founded in California in 2000, Keiretsu runs 56 chapters in 20 countries on four continents with more than 3,500 accredited investors as members.

Keiretsu has built out a portfolio of over 100 companies in India over the past three years. The network invests here through 200-odd members spread across its four chapters in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. It focuses its investments on sectors such as clean technology, financial services, and technology among others.

Experiential learning startup SRJNA, automobile services platform GoBumpr, aerospace, and defence technology startup Aadyah Aerospace and telecommunications and Internet-of-Things startup Hetrogenous Communications have raised investments through Keiretsu’s Delhi-NCR and Bangalore chapters.



http://www.keiretsuforum.com/

https://in.linkedin.com/in/gmalhot

https://ikiziadvisors.com/