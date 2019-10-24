Inventum Global, Turkey’s largest MICE and wedding in-bound B2B service provider, today successfully concluded a two-city roadshow hosted in the Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai. The program witnessed attendance from leading MICE operators and wedding planners based in India as well as shareholders of the most-esteemed hotels of Turkey. Encouraging India’s growing interest in Turkey for MICE and weddings, the roadshow presented innumerable opportunities to network and exchange information, knowledge and expertise between the two countries.



Building business connections in India and representing the land of the Turks in all its glory, this was the biggest event organised by any Turkish in-bound MICE and wedding service provider in India, celebrating the substantial increase of Indian visitors to Turkey over the past couple of years. With more than a hundred handpicked companies in attendance in each city, the event aided in increasing awareness about Turkey as the ideal destination for MICE as well as destination weddings.



Kicking off the roadshow on 21 October 2019, Inventum Global flew down leading hoteliers, trade partners and international media from Antalya, the gateway of the Turkish Riviera to India. The first leg of the Inventum Global roadshow organised at the Andaz by Hyatt Delhi featured B2B meetings and productive networking opportunities for stakeholders in the MICE and wedding industries and saw in attendance some of the best agencies active in the field. On 23 October 2019, the second and final segment of the roadshow was hosted in Mumbai at the Hyatt Regency. The evening also included a series of performances by some of India’s leading artists, including Divya Kumar, Asees Kaur and Anusha Mani. At these roadshows, Inventum Global announced its motto, “You are not just a client, and we are not just a Destination Management Company”.



At these events, Inventum Global unveiled its renowned packages for India, specially curated for MICE and destination weddings. These pre-calculated, all-inclusive packages, which include travel and accommodation, are now available to those travelling from Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and more, to the Turkish cities of Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum as well as to Northern Cyprus. Inventum Global also unveiled, Inventum Smart, system software for B2B partners developed by the company in-house, which is the most convenient way to curate these all-inclusive packages.



Marking the occasion, Mr. Bünyat Özpak, founding partner of Inventum Global said that “We are honoured to have organised this roadshow in India, Inventum Global’s favourite market, which has facilitated strong networking opportunities between hospitality experts, trade partners, and agencies from both the countries. We look forward to working with wedding and MICE agencies in India, and offering the best of what Turkey has to offer via our rewarding travel packages and innovative services designed specifically to meet the needs of our Indian patrons.”



Acting on behalf of reputable companies, institutions and individuals, Inventum Global organises and presents high-quality meeting, conference and event services. Based out of Antalya, this hybrid business model enables the organisation to act as a solution and service provider and a destination management company for destination weddings, corporate and VIP events. With Turkey as a growing prime destination for MICE and with the ever-increasing India outbound tourism to Turkey, Inventum Global looks to give ease of access to its clients.