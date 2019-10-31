India Medtronic Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced their certification as a Great Place to Work®. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd earned this acknowledgement by surpassing the threshold of Trust Index© and Culture Audit© framework under the category of ‘Large Organizations’ (more than 500 employees). The certification is valid for the period of October 2019 – September 2020.



Great Place to Work® Certification is considered as the Gold Standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. It reflects the High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ within the organization. The certification, which is a two-step process involves:

Participation in the Trust Index© employee survey. Culture Audit© that captures data on various aspects of organization’s culture and people practices .



Some key highlights from the survey:

India Medtronic Pvt Ltd achieved a score of 83 under the category ‘Pride’ which measures employees' sense of pride in their work by assessing the feelings employees have toward their jobs, team or work group and the company. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd scored 91 on parameter for Top 50-best companies to work Top areas of strength identified-

Contribution to Society

Fairness regardless of race, caste, gender



“Tenet 5 of the Medtronic Mission talks about our most important asset — our people. The broad range of ideas and diversity of experiences brought by our employees is what drives our innovation and problem-solving approach, which ultimately results in better outcomes for patients,” said Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. “The Great Place to Work® Certification is another milestone in Medtronic’s 40th year in India and to be validated by our employees is gratifying.”



This Certification has also earned India Medtronic Pvt Ltd the chance to feature on the ‘Best Workplaces’ list – the world’s largest and most respected study of workplace excellence and people management practices.

About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

