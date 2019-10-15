Two government schools renovated into ‘Smart Schools’ with modern amenities to improve education facilities for students

HMIF contributes 1.2 Cr in the renovation of two schools

​

​Hyundai Motor India Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the Hyundai Motor India Limited, India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception has taken a step forward towards enhancing the education standards by providing more evolved and contemporary facilities to broad base their learning spectrum. In yet another social initiative to promote ‘Education for All’, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, renovated two Government schools in Sukhrali village in Gurugram.



Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Stephen Sudhakar, Trustee, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, said, “Being a socially responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is committed to create a significant difference in the lives of communities where we operate. Children are our future torch bearers and quality education is imperative for India’s holistic development. The renovation of these schools is a small step in that direction that will enable in nurturing and fostering the future generations of tomorrow. This initiative will empower smart education and provide equal education led opportunities to kids.”

HMIF contributed Rs. 1.2 Cr in the renovation and development of Government Primary School (Boys- established in 1956) and Government Senior Secondary School (Co-Ed established in 1971) in Sukhrali, situated around 2.5 kms from Hyundai Motor India’s upcoming and under construction, Corporate office in Gurugram. These schools are established in the year 1956 and onwards and cater to more than 600 students at present. Some of the major activities include modification of class and staffroom with furniture, full fencing of boundary walls and wall painting work, modified plumbing and rest rooms, construction of computer lab room, fans, CCTV, water cooler, pantry, Power back-up, PA System, projector, Library modification, etc. All the modern facilities are provided in order to make smart classes to enhance education level of the schools.

HMIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India's first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India.



HMIL forms a critical part of HMC's global export hub. It currently exports to around 91 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific.

