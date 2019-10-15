Hyundai Motor India Limited
HMIF contributed Rs. 1.2 Cr in the renovation and development of Government Primary School (Boys- established in 1956) and Government Senior Secondary School (Co-Ed established in 1971) in Sukhrali, situated around 2.5 kms from Hyundai Motor India’s upcoming and under construction, Corporate office in Gurugram. These schools are established in the year 1956 and onwards and cater to more than 600 students at present. Some of the major activities include modification of class and staffroom with furniture, full fencing of boundary walls and wall painting work, modified plumbing and rest rooms, construction of computer lab room, fans, CCTV, water cooler, pantry, Power back-up, PA System, projector, Library modification, etc. All the modern facilities are provided in order to make smart classes to enhance education level of the schools.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 12 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, VENUE, CRETA, TUCSON, KONA Electric, India’s First Fully Electric SUV and the newly launched Grand i10 NIOS. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.
|Image Caption : Mr. Pankaj Tiwari – AVP & HoG, Operations Planning and Mr. Hae Do Lee – Sr. GM & HoD, Facility Team, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, inaugurating the renovated Government Primary School and Government Senior Secondary School in Sukhrali village in Gurugram
