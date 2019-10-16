The land of festivals, India, is mustering for the biggest festival of the year – Diwali. Along that, people are also eagerly waiting to indulge themselves in the card game – Rummy that is celebrated as a tradition that they have been following for ages. Earlier, the game that was club-oriented for people and would be at peak during the festival season has now become a year-long indulgence for partygoers due to the advent of online gaming portals. Why Online Rummy is so much in hype as compared to its traditional counterpart? It’s just because these portals host both free and cash rummy games, thus letting rummy lovers fulfill their passion for rummy and at the same time, fill their pockets with plentiful cash.

Acknowledging the harmony and spirit of the country people, Rummy Passion has announced month-long promotions. It’s just to add gaiety to the festival month and raise the player’s excitement level. How will the month conclude? Rummy Passion will continue to bounce different offers on different days of the month to add charm to players’ festive mood.

The Highlight of the Offers

The buy-in option to deposit cash in Rummy Passion account varies from a minimal amount of Rs 100 to a maximum of Rs 10 Lakh – depending on which tier you fall in. So, you can make your deposit, as your pockets allow.

As the site will be open 24×7, so you can choose a suitable time that fits perfectly into their schedule and enjoy playing cash games.

As the site offers rummy games in 3 variants – Points, Pool, and Deals Rummy, you can pick up the one you master in and beat your rivals effortlessly.

NOTE – Tournaments only offer Deals Rummy games.



The site has bought several probable laurels for its fervent rummy players to boast of that way, and to know what all they are, we have culled out the best deals that are must-to participate and that what promises to ignite the festival of Diwali.



Clock-Ticking Tourneys

Glittering Lights, Green Diwali, Rummy Action, and Big Wins! Expect big this Diwali, as Rummy Passion has decided to organize some enticing tournament sessions that would be more explosive this time, carrying a prize weight worth Rs 3 Lakhs. Though the MEGA JACKPOT 1 Lakh GTD Tournament that is scheduled for 12th October 2019, 11 AM is enough to give you goosebumps, other tournaments will also take place daily and in which you can participate to make some spectacular winnings regularly.

Rib-Tickling Leaderboard Promotions

Rummy Passion’s Diwali Tradition is Back! You can count on the site for big winnings with not just one, but in total, four big Leaderboard promotions that are scheduled in the month of October. Starting from Festive Leaderboard I, II, and III to Diwali Dhamaka Leaderboard, all these promotions hold total prize money of Rs 11 Lakh. It’s surely going to bring you all to a serious competitive zone. For those who are on a hunt for some sizzling rummy sessions at the site, Leaderboard promotions are must to be marked in the calendar.

Noteworthy Festive Bonuses

Fascinating Array of Bonuses are Aligned to Boost Your Earnings! To keep the festive and the gaming spirit ALIVE, Rummy Passion will be adding Surprise Bonuses in your account, depending upon how you perform on the cash tables. The total weightage of surprise bonus money comprises of a whopping Rs 7 Lakh. Numerous other prospects are waiting for you at the tables. It’s all up to you how you want to rejoice with the bountiful offerings and add an extra charm to your revelries.

Treasure Trove Match Bonuses

Diwali Excitement Will Be at Peak with Successive Offers! Understanding the pulse of every player, Rummy Passion has incorporated Match bonuses with other promotions so that players can enjoy rummy games to the core. One of the biggest highlights of the Diwali month at the portal is DIWALI DHAMAKA BONUS that will commence on Oct 23rd and conclude on Oct 29th 2019. You will get one week to fill their pockets with abundant cash by outfoxing your rival players in cash games while kindling your passion for rummy with full potential. 50% Match Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Daily can be won daily using the Bonus Code – LIGHT19 while depositing cash. It’s one of a kind deals that takes little investment but pays back in abundance.

Tantalizing VIP Bonus Extravagances

Myriad Bonuses for Superfluous Special Players! Though giveaways will continue to stun all rummy players with endless promos during the month of October, Rummy Passion has decided to give some superfluous treats to VIP players worth Rs 14 Lakh. Yes, is you fall in the VIP zone, you can choose big stake tables, play with all your mind, and in return, grab big wins, NOTE – You have to play minimum 25 cash games on VIP-Marked tables, without breaking the streak.

Have a Mala Maal Diwali with Rummy Passion’ 50 Lakhs Prize Money

With the commence of festival month ushering in, Rummy Passion is giving you all reasons to celebrate Diwali on a grand note. The prize money that the website has decided to distribute in the month of October is 50 Lakhs. So, it’s a golden opportunity for you to showcase your best potential by playing skilfully and smartly on cash tables and make big wins. The action has already started, and lakhs of players are competing hard to outwit their rivals on the tables, so can you. Visit RummyPassion.com and tap to reel in the best offers to vie for big wins.