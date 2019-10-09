The global nutrition company will have India’s first of its kind order management kiosk

Herbalife customers can buy products from Auto Attendant using Cash or Card

Herbalife Nutrition the global leader in nutrition, today unveiled the new Auto Attendant technology to automate and better manage customer orders in DLF South Court, Saket, New Delhi. The automated kiosk will cater to its associates with the aim of streamlining order, improved service standards and enable increased agility for Herbalife's growing nutrition business.



Herbalife’s continuous endeavour is to be accessible to customers and distributers alike. The Auto Attendant feature will help Herbalife meet this objective by introducing technology and innovation. The Auto Attendant kiosk will enable ease of access to its customers and associates, which is one of the key strategic imperative of the company. The company plans to launch more Auto Attendants in cities across its network.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, India said, “At Herbalife we constantly strive to create systems and processes that take us closer to our associates and our customers. Auto Attendant is another such initiative that will make our products further accessible without human intervention. We plan to launch these across our network in future.”

