Gramener, a leading

Data Science company

is one of the Best Workplaces in India according to the annual Great Place to Work® survey. Every year, Great Place to Work® recognizes the efforts of 50 mid-sized organizations (100-500 employee base) whose workplace culture has enriched the lives of their employees. The annual survey acknowledges Gramener's employee-centric policies and ethical practices.

Commenting on the announcement, Gramener’s COO, Naveen Gattu, said: "Culture is defined together as a team and constantly evolving to foster innovative & trust driven environment. We are a global team with diverse backgrounds and this certification is a validation of our people practices to meet our expanding needs to provide innovative solutions & a great experience for our clients."

Gramener has earned this recognition by excelling in the five dimensions of building High-Trust, High-Performance Culture: the credibility of the organization, inspiring leadership, equal opportunities for growth, the pride employees take in their jobs, and the camaraderie they experience with co-workers.

The Great Place to Work® results show that Gramener employees are excited to join, stay and grow within the company, and feel that their performance is appreciated and rewarded. Creating an engaging ‘Great Place to Work for all’ is critical for long term value creation and creating a sustainable enterprise. Employees feel that the company offers a valuable service to society while providing people with exciting opportunities. They appreciate the inclusive leadership style, feel empowered to make decisions that affect their jobs, and thrive in an environment that encourages work-life balance. The company’s active engagement in the local communities aimed at fostering inclusion and diversity makes it an admirable workplace.

Gramener’s people are based at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Princeton (NJ) and Singapore.

More information on the award is available on the Great Place to Work® website.