GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today launched Websites + Marketing, pairing an easy-to-use website builder with a suite of marketing tools designed to help small businesses with little to no marketing know-how reach new customers and fuel business growth.



With Websites + Marketing, GoDaddy introduces GoDaddy InSight™, a smart technology that delivers tailored guidance, helping entrepreneurs answer the question “what should I do next” to achieve their goals. GoDaddy Insight delivers recommendations powered by anonymized data from millions of websites, and gives small businesses an action plan powered by data science, to find new customers and engage more deeply with existing ones with minimal effort. Websites + Marketing is the only product in the industry that provides tailored ongoing guidance based on personalized goals and compares a business’ performance to other businesses in their industry.



“GoDaddy has been consistently working towards driving innovation and empowering Indian entrepreneurs to build their online identity. Through a unique solution like GoDaddy Websites + Marketing, our aim is to equip entrepreneurs and small business owners with easy-to-use online tools, and also enable them to deepen their connection with customers, through an integrated suite of marketing tools. This, coupled with GoDaddy InSight smart technology, offers our customers personalized action plans to help achieve their desired results, without huge investments,” said Nikhil Arora, Vice-President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India.



GoDaddy InSight also provides a score, showing small businesses how their online performance compares to similar businesses. Their score adjusts over time as they complete items from their action plan, providing consistent visibility on how they are benchmarking with others like them.



Building Elegant and Powerful Websites, Without the Fuss

Website creation is fast, simple, and personalized, whether on a desktop or mobile device. Site Makeover, a new visualization tool in Websites + Marketing, makes it easy to see their website in more than 20 different styles, all in a single glance. Unlike other website builders, switching the design doesn’t require starting from scratch; entrepreneurs can change the look of their entire site while keeping content intact. Consistency is key to creating a polished, professional site, so it’s easy to change colors and fonts across the website with the click of a button.



Showing Up Wherever Customers Are

Getting a business to show up to their customers is critical to success. Websites + Marketing includes integrations with some of the world’s largest platforms to make it easy for small businesses to connect with customers. It syncs with Facebook, Instagram and Google My Business, enabling entrepreneurs to respond to customer reviews from within Websites + Marketing. This makes it easy to keep popular social media platforms updated with current information. Images on a company’s Facebook Business Page are readily available to use on their own website, as well as integrated partner platforms.



Intuitive SEO and email marketing tools ensure small businesses are visible everywhere, and connected with customers, from Google search results to customers’ inboxes, without a huge time investment.



Designed to be used as a single tool to manage online presence, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing combines the power of a professional website with the marketing reach of some of the world’s largest online and social platforms like Google and Facebook to help businesses scale up. Some of the key features, now available in India, include a Website Editor, customizable themes and sections, an Online Store with flexible shipping and payment options and integrated email and social media marketing tools like Facebook, Google My Business and Instagram, as well as smart, unbiased analytics guidance with GoDaddy InSight.



Visit www.godaddy.com/websites+marketing for additional information.

About GoDaddy



GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.



© 2019 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source: GoDaddy, Inc.