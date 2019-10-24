Digital transformation market leader Mindcurv is aiming to significantly broaden its customer offering and play an active role in the ongoing market consolidation. To support the growth plans, private investment firm GENUI and tech investor Klaus Weinmann (via PRIMEPULSE, a technology-orientated investment holding) are jointly investing in Mindcurv.



“Following the success of recent years, we decided to further accelerate our growth with the support of strong partners who share our vision and values. We identified the perfect partners in GENUI, Klaus Weinmann, and PRIMEPULSE,” stated Co-Founders and Managing Directors Amjad Liaquat and Nazareno Avila.



Klaus Weinmann commented: “Mindcurv has quickly become a market-leading European player in digital transformation. In the course of doing so, they have built a highly professional and value-based team, proved their ability to scale, and successfully deliver across a variety of complex transformational projects. We are delighted to partner with this great company, to contribute our entrepreneurial abilities, and to work closely with Amjad, Nazareno, and the entire Mindcurv team.”

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the deal are confidential.



GP Bullhound acted as the financial advisor to Mindcurv and its shareholders. Parklane Capital acted as the financial advisor to GENUI and PRIMEPULSE.

About Mindcurv

Mindcurv, headquartered in Essen, was founded by Amjad Liaquat and Nazareno Avila in 2011, with a focus on highly-scalable Digital Commerce platforms for large and medium-sized enterprises. Over the years, Mindcurv has been providing Digital Transformation services, development, and management of global IoT platforms, content and commerce platforms, and cloud infrastructures. Over 235 people work for Mindcurv across four countries; Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and India and deliver services based on leading digital technology platforms. Mindcurv commenced its operations in Cochin in early 2011 and has grown exponentially over the last eight years. Cochin is now the most significant operational base for Mindcurv and is the backbone of the service delivery to clients across Europe.

About GENUI

GENUI is a private investment firm established by a group of exceptional entrepreneurs and investment experts who believe in “Good Entrepreneurship”. GENUI exclusively makes long-term investments in medium-sized companies to enable sustainable growth and provide a value-add to society. Every company is supported within a professional governance framework by a dedicated entrepreneur who offers access to relevant expertise and a network of contacts.

www.genui.de

About PRIMEPULSE

PRIMEPULSE is a dynamic global investment holding based in Munich. Its focus is on technology-oriented companies in promising business areas. The PRIMEPULSE portfolio covers the topics Industry 4.0, Automation and Internet of Things (IoT), among other things. The group of companies generates consolidated annual sales revenues of Euro 800 million and employs 4,300 people worldwide. PRIMEPULSE pursues a long-term, value-oriented investment approach and sees itself as a strategic partner of its Group companies, actively supporting them in their growth ambitions. Behind PRIMEPULSE are the founders of MDAX-listed CANCOM SE with over 25 years of digital expertise. Find out more at www.primepulse.de