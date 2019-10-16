Future Gaming & Hotel services Pvt Ltd

Future gaming begins sale of 3 different lotteries under the Dear brand

Prize amount up to 10 crores

Home Delivery of tickets in West Bengal, Maharashtra, & Punjab

Future Gaming, the leading distributor of lotteries in the Indian states since past 28 years has geared up to celebrate Diwali with a bang for its customers by introducing three big lotteries with prizes up to 10 crores in the states of West Bengal, Maharashtra & Punjab.



Future Gaming enjoys a leading market share by distributing state government approved lotteries in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram. It is also the highest GST paying lottery distributor in India.



Mr. Jose Charles Martin, Director, Future Gaming, while speaking on the occasion said, “Keeping the festive season of Diwali in mind, we have specifically requested the Lottery organizing State Govts for Dear Diwali Bumper, Dear Kali Puja Bumper and Dear Super Lotteries which offer prizes worth crores in Rs 2,000/-, Rs. 200/- and Rs. 50 respectively. I would like to invite all our customers in West Bengal, Maharashtra & Punjab to come ahead and try their luck with our Diwali bumper lotteries. I’m also very thankful of customers who continued to keep their faith in us.”



1. Dear Diwali Bumper by Sikkim State Lottery

~ Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal



Cost of ticket: 2,000/-



Prizes

1st prize: 10 Crores (2 Prizes of Rs. 5 Crores)

2nd prize: 2 Crores (2 Prizes of Rs. 1 Crore)

3rd prize: 1 Crore (10 Prizes of Rs. 10Lakhs)

4th prize: 1.80 crore (2000 Prizes of Rs.9000)

5th prize: 1.40 crore (2000 prizes of Rs.7000)

6th Prize: 1 crore (2000 prizes of Rs.5000)

7th prize: 80 lakhs (2000 prizes of Rs.4000)

8th prize: 60 lakhs (2000 Prizes of Rs.3000)



Draw details

Date: 2nd November 2019

Draw time: 4:30 pm



Results : Live draw will be shown on YouTube and results can also be checked on Sikkim State Lottery website which is http://www.sikkimlotteries.com



2. Dear Kali Puja Bumper by Nagaland State Lottery

~ Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal



Cost of ticket: 200/-



Prizes:

1st prize: 2 Crores (1 prize of Rs. 2 crores)

2nd prize: 10 Lakhs (1 prize of Rs. 10 lakhs)

3rd prize: 4.5 lakhs (50 prizes of Rs.9000)

4th Prize: 17.5 lakhs (350 prizes of Rs.5000)

5th prize: 21 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs.3000)

6th prize: 14 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs.2000)

7th prize: 7 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs.1000)

8th prize: 35 lakhs (7000 prizes of Rs.500)



Draw details

Date: 29th October 2019

Draw time: 4:30 pm



Results : Live draw will be shown on YouTube and Results can also be checked on Nagaland State Lottery website http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/



3. Dear Super by Sikkim State Lottery

~ Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal



Cost of ticket: 50/-



Prize

1st prize: 17 lakhs (1 Prize of Rs 17 lakhs)

2nd prize: 3.6 lakhs (40 Prizes of Rs.9000)

3rd prize: 2 lakhs (40 prizes of Rs.5000)

4th Prize: 80 Thousand (40 prizes of Rs.2000)

5th prize: 80 Thousand (80 prizes of Rs.1000)

6th prize: 2 lakhs (400 prizes of Rs.500)

7th prize: 10 Lakhs (10000 prizes of Rs.100)



Draw details

Date: 24th October 2019

Draw time: 4:30 PM



Results can be checked on Sikkim State Lottery website http://www.sikkimlotteries.com



All these lotteries can be delivered at your doorstep in the below states:

Maharashtra : +91 9930425378

West Bengal : 1800 102 3680

Punjab : +91 9417052976

About Future Gaming



Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited (earlier known as Martin Lottery Agencies Limited) is the leading player in the lottery industry of India since 1991, with a turnover of over 2 Billion USD. Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited (Future Gaming), has developed a vast network of dealers, stockists and agents across different lottery playing states in India, wherever lottery sale is permissible. It has retained its leadership position in the business through innovations and continual market research within the field of lotteries.



The company's growth is powered by a strong team of 1000 plus professionals working in different areas of lottery operations and marketing. Future Gaming has made considerable investment in technology and has built a team of 50 plus software engineers and technology professionals in its gaming technology division. This strong and committed team has positioned and consolidated Future Gaming as the number one Lottery Company in India.



Future Gaming is a Member of Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA). Since 2001 Future Gaming is the member of World Lottery Association (WLA). In 2009, WLA has granted accreditation to Future Gaming for meeting the criteria for achieving the Level 1 of the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework. The credibility and trust that the millions of lotteries playing public reposed in Future Gaming is unrivalled.



Disclaimer: Supply of lottery has been treated as supply of goods under the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 by the Government of India. Hence, the Government has clarified that the sale of lottery tickets in the states which permit the sale of lottery is completely legal and within the permissible limits of the law Circular No.06/06/2017-CGST.