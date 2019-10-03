Flex
|
Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that its Global Business Services (GBS) division in India has been named one of the Top-20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations in 2019 by SSON Analytics, the global data analytics centre of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON).
Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes across industries and markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexintl.
|
Ho Chu Hor, Senior Director Marketing & Communications, Asia Flex,
|
Vidya Vijayragvan, Regional Manager Marketing & Communications, Asia Flex, ,+91-9841205533