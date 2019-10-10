Urbanic – a European high-street brand, recently launched in India has taken upon them to introduce trends that embrace different shapes of Indian women. The brand single-handedly is opposing the ideal beauty standards set by the fashion and lifestyle industry. An industry infamous for its unrealistic benchmarks, Urbanic as a brand has stepped in to deliver trendy styles at affordable prices at your doorstep.



The campaign titled ‘My Right To Wear’ encapsulates one of the most concerned issues in the industry for women. Women spend most part of their shopping trying a dress that just fits right because not many brands are size-inclusive, meaning they don’t offer clothing beyond the ideal body size chart. However, the ‘perfect figure’ trend set-up by the fashion industry has been challenged and revolutionized by the brand. Urbanic aims to provide stylish outfits for every body type making fashion available from sizes XS-5XL, hence, breaking the stereotype that women with good bodies only have access to tasteful fashion.



Urbanic has collaborated with 15-20 celebrities, influencers and bloggers to make a strong statement on accepting one's own body.



The brand roped in Kishwer Merchant and Delnaaz Irani, two famous faces from the Indian television industry, Komal Narang a YouTube celebrity, Akanksha Redhu a sought after Instagram influencer along with several others to deliver an impactful message. While all the celebs are few sizes apart, they are beautiful in their own ways and are comfortable in their own bodies. They have embraced their imperfections perfectly and have overcome their insecurities, hence, coming forward together to spread the message #SayNoToBodyShaming.



This campaign is Urbanic’s way to address the diverse shapes and sizes of Indian women. Since the customers demand beyond one-size-fits-all logic, it is ethical for lifestyle brands to consider making clothes available for all. Today, women are not looking for perfect trend, they are looking for apparel which suit their body type and compliment their curves or the lack of it. Urbanic has successfully hit the right chord and encourages women to own their shape.

Urbanic, a fashion and lifestyle app, is redefining high-street trends and fast fashion like-never-before. From providing accessibility to European runway looks to the street styles, looking glamorous that’s easy on pocket couldn’t be better. Though the focus is mainly on styles, the brand doesn’t compromise on quality and ensures an optimum customer satisfaction. Urbanic has garnered lots of love on social media also from its valued customers.



