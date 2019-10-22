Delta Electronics India, a leading Power and Energy management company, will exhibit, at IREE 2019, Aerocity, New Delhi from 22nd – 24th October its diversified portfolio of energy-efficient smart solutions based on cutting edge power conversion technology capable of delivering industry-leading energy efficiency to the growing railway sector infrastructure in India. As India strives towards its goal for 100% electrification of its railway network, Delta Electronics stances as a reliable emerging partner to bring its technical expertise and strong local presence to the best utilization.



Mr. R. Om Prakash, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India , remarked, “Delta has applied its proven expertise of Power Conversion & Power Management for application in the Railway domain, which is witnessing exponential growth. We shall capitalize our strong local manufacturing setup and high-power indigenous R&D base to serve the needs of rail infrastructure partnering the Make in India initiative of GOI. We have made steady progress in the areas of Railway Traction in India and will continue to invest in Rolling Stock Propulsion & Power Quality solutions to serve the Indian & global rail market in the future.”



Mr. Chirag Sethi, Business Head, Rail Transportation Solutions, Delta Electronics India , said, “Speed is the need of the hour, and how soon can vendors ramp-up their supply chains and deliver reliable quality as per customer’s production needs is key in this market. Railways is one of the main areas which continues to invest heavily in the modernization of its network, thereby giving ample opportunities to new suppliers.”

This year at IREE 2019, Asia’s largest Rail Transportation event, Delta Electronics will be proudly launching:



Power Quality Solutions

Delta Railway Traction business has successfully installed the first 25kV Direct connected Power Quality Restorer on the Indian Railway network, to address the issues of Power Factor & Harmonics. Being a transformer-less fully variable active solution, it boasts of high energy efficiency & meets the latest IEEE & CEA norms for reactive & harmonic compensation. First installation has been commissioned at Southern Railway, and similar installations are planned in other sites, bringing direct economic benefit to Railways.

4K Laser DLP® Video wall

Delta has significant expertise in developing smart display & monitoring solutions for Passenger Information Systems, Signaling, Telecommunication & Train Control Systems, Traffic Management Systems and Safety & Security Systems for railway operations. Delta will unveil its latest in display technology at the show with 112 sqft 4K Laser DLP® Video wall, which fully supports 4K resolution, 4K control system and Semi-Outdoor LED Displays for Public Information Displays.



The successful installations include the prestigious Lucknow Metro, Bengaluru Metro, Mumbai Metro and more.



Highlights of Delta Rail Transportation Solutions at IREE 2019:

Industrial Automation Solutions

Delta will showcase its IIoT focused Industrial Ethernet Solutions encompassing its wide range of Cloud Routers, PLC, HMI, Smart Sensor, Temperature Controller, SMPS, AC Motor Drives, Industrial PCs, CNC, Industrial Robots and Solar Pumping Controller for railways applications such as Monitoring & Control, Networking, Passenger Information System, Cranes, Lifts, Automatic Doors, HVAC, Command and Control Centre, Manufacturing of Loco and Coach Components and Renewable Solution for Water Sourcing.



Communication & Information Solutions

Power disruptions in rail networks are not a mere inconvenience, they can also pose serious hazards to public health and safety. Designed to make the rail networks both safe and prompt, Delta’s UPS systems provide high reliability in a cost-effective and energy-efficient manner. In addition, it also provides support to passenger services, including lift systems, ticketing systems, information panels, lights and auxiliary services for rail personnel. Telecom Power Solutions from Delta provides Integrated Power Supplies for Signaling, Telecom & Train Control Systems, that are highly efficient, reliable, safe, modular & scalable.



Energy Infrastructure Solutions



Renewable Energy Solutions

Delta has a full range of solar PV inverters that boast not only industry-leading energy conversion efficiency but are also the market leaders in Residential, Commercial and Utility Scale (Indoor and Outdoor) PV inverters. Delta solar inverter major installations include key metro stations, airports, government and educational institutions, industrial establishments, residential properties, large solar plants, etc. and a total of 1.50+ GW installations pan India.



EV Charging Solutions

Delta provides high efficiency, reliable, user-friendly EV charging solutions along with Site Management System featuring three major advantages: fast and convenient charging process, real-time monitoring and control, and the smart grid capabilities for energy management and cost optimization. With the user-friendly interface, Delta AC and DC chargers lead the industry.

