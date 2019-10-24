Delta’s Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG) hosted Automation and Robotics Day to celebrate the Automation Allies inviting the prestigious channel partners and customers. The 2 days’ event was held on 14th and 16th October 2019 at Delta Electronics India head office in Gurgaon. Delta showcased its new Industrial Automation products with more than 150 customers and channel partners during the session and received an overwhelming response. The event was organized as an interactive session where senior management of Delta discussed the vision on how the company is ready to meet the future demand with its innovative technology and solutions in Robotics, IIoT, and other industrial automation applications.



Mr. Manish Walia, Head of Industrial Automation Business Group of Delta India said, “Today India is a global name in the field of the industrial revolution and digital innovation. To become a preferred manufacturing hub India must be equipped with future-ready technology and solutions. Delta’s Industrial Automation has always proudly developed technologies and solutions which are ahead of the future and ready to be upgraded depending on the landscape of changing business needs. Automation and Robotics Day is a platform we will be hosting every year to showcase our latest products and discuss with our customers and channel partner how we are accomplishing our vision of powering green automation and meet the changing requirements of smart manufacturing.”



Sharing his experience on Automation Alliance one of the channel partners mentioned, “It is always great to be part of events hosted and curated by Delta’s Industrial Automation team. We are delighted to be associated with a company who delivers the best in technology and solution and apprehend the demand of future. The response we have received for Delta’s product has always encouraged us to enjoy our alliance. Industrial Automation is a world that works today but lives for tomorrow. The technology is rapidly changing and growing. Today’s innovation can become obsolete tomorrow thus right vision for the right future analysis is important in Industrial Automation. And being partnered with Delta we have seen how the company is already living technology ahead to meet the right demand of automation with a perfect supply of solutions. Their products like SCARA is perfect for smart manufacturing and smart factories. The response we have received for SCARA is overwhelmed. Where many companies are still decoding the science behind artificial intelligence here we are partnered with a brand already enjoying the successful model of robotics that has been proved to be a valuable asset in the industry. We wish all the best to Delta’s Industrial Automation and seek to celebrate this bond more in the coming years.”



The event was held for 2 days with the first session organized for partners on 14th October 2019 and second on 16th October 2019 for the customers. The day started with a presentation by Delta team about the market scenario and changing needs of the manufacturing industries. One of the major factors driving the growth of the Industrial Automation Industry is factory automation on account of the rising efforts to make manufacturing processes more efficient and reduce defect rates. Delta IABG team introduced everyone with products that understand the market and provides the output that will meet the demand of the growing industry.



After the presentation, the team escorted everyone to the showroom visit where they were given a preview of products. The industry experts explained the details and how the mechanism and intelligence have been bonded together to make the products ready for any challenge. A live demonstration of various Delta products ranging from Display and Monitoring Solutions, Building Automation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Industrial Automation Solutions, Telecom Power Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions, were given to understand how they function and their specialist role in the desired field.



After office and showroom tour the visitors were introduced to a series of technologies and solutions from Industrial Automation at its Automation’s shop floor.



Demonstrations at shop floor:

Saline bottle Pick & Place with Capping Station

An automatic line for picking a saline bottle from infeed conveyor & placing at capping conveyor on the fixed pitch with capping station before cap sealing machine. SCARA robot picks the cap from cap sliding station and rotates each cap individually as per vision system feedback before placing on the saline bottle.

Sheet Handling System for Press

An automatic sheet loading & unloading system for 400T Press which should be capable to handle the sheet size of 4250 x 2000 mm and max. weight of 170 Kg.

Robotic Carcass Handling System

For a Robotic Handling system for loading of Carcass into TBM (Tyre Building Machine).

Press Automation Gantry for Tandem Press Line

A Press Automation Gantry with Telescopic Linear Axis for Tandem Press Line which can handle the blank/part up to 15 kg.

Screw App Robots

Robot Model – DRS60L with controller & teach pendant Robot controller with servo drive integrated for space-saving and easy wiring, no need for external driver and controller.

CNC Milling Controller with DiaLink

5 Axis Milling controller and configure it with our DiaLink to showcase IIoT application. Single DiaLink can access and monitor up to 10 CNC machines Data at a time.



After the shop floor visit everyone was invited for a small get together where Delta had organized special entertainment programs for the invites.

About Delta Industrial Automation Business Group

As a world-class industrial automation brand, we are dedicated to the development of AC motor drives, servo and motion control systems, programmable logic controllers, human machine interfaces, machine vision systems, meters and sensors, industrial control and monitoring software, and industrial robots.

Our industrial automation solutions extend to a broad range of industry applications, including electronics, textiles, food, pharmacy, rubber and plastics, packaging, printing, woodworking, and machine tools. We integrate our automation products, equipment networking, system software, IoT technology, and big data analysis to build innovative and reliable smart, green factory automation solutions for global customers, and to realize our promise of “Automation for a Changing World”.

About Delta Electronics India

Delta Group in India is operating since 2003. Delta Electronics India Private Limited is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary under the ultimate control of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With sixteen regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.



The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management. For detailed information, please visit: www.deltaelectronicsindia.com