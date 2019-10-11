Asia’s largest LoRaWAN Conference happening in India

60+ experts from 10+ countries to give talks and conduct workshops

CEOs, CTOs, governments, IoT experts, developers, startups as a delegation



The Things Conference India 2019 is being organized to build a bigger, better and stronger LoRaWAN technology ecosystem in India. This Asia’s largest conference on LoRaWAN brings together CEOs, CTOs, governments, IoT experts, LoRaWAN industry leaders, students from premier institutes, startups and tech-enthusiasts to share the knowledge and explore future possibilities with IoT/ LoRaWAN. The conference is being organized at HICC, Hyderabad on 18th – 19th October 2019 by CyberEye, powered by iB Hubs.

The two-day conference will witness a delegation of Governments, Academia, and Industry and will be the perfect platform for developers, startups, and businesses to learn, connect & explore the nuances of the LoRaWAN technology ecosystem. This will make space for exploring more avenues, collaborations, and business opportunities to advance LoRaWAN and IoT across our ecosystem.

The Things Conference 2019 will feature keynotes from Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary – IT, Govt of Telangana, Mr. Wienke Giezman & Johan Stokking (Co-Founders of The Things Industries – and speakers from ISRO, IISc Bangalore, arm, Microchip, MultiTech, Semtech, RAK Wireless, Lacuna Space, Edge Impulse, Ideetron, iB Hubs.

The conference will also host rapid pitches, Expo Hall, and Wall of Fame, and Keynote area to discuss on-ground challenges with key players of the ecosystem, explore cutting-edge prototypes and build synergies for a smart India. Along with these, there will also be parallel open and exclusive hands-on workshops.

LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) is a cutting-edge technology that has been designed to wirelessly connect “Things” in regional, national or global networks. LoRaWAN offers multi-kilometer connectivity at astonishingly low power consumption rates. This breaks the limitations imposed by traditional networking technologies such as cellular, WiFi and others for IoT applications and thereby opens up a whole new range of uses in the IoT world.

With a mission to build secure and smart communities, CyberEye – a technology company from India is organizing ‘The Things Conference India’ in Hyderabad.

CEO of CyberEye, Ram Ganesh says, “We are committed to see India as a smart and secure nation. Through this conference, we aim to strengthen a strong advanced technology culture and ecosystem in India for individuals, businesses and Governments to learn and further improve in developing smart and secure technologies thereby bringing a phase-shift in India by creating immense opportunities in the smart space.”

India is stepping towards building smart cities, and LoRaWAN is key to this in making it into a reality. With LoRaWAN’s strength of low power and long-range connectivity, we can take a giant leap from smart cities to building a smart nation as a whole.

Registrations for The Things Conference – https://www.thethingsconference.in/tickets