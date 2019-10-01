Public-funded universities, IITs, incubation institutes, etc are a happy lot, and so are corporates as the recent government announcements increases their scope for CSR spend to promote innovations and startups.



With initiatives such as the ‘National IPR Policy’ and ‘Startup India’, the Indian government aims to focus more on innovation and entrepreneurship. The National IPR Policy is to focus more on driving innovation, generation, and awareness on IPR while Startup India fosters entrepreneurship and promotes innovation to further propel the growth of startups. One such collaboration that’s supported by the Startup India program is the Pfizer IIT-Delhi Innovation and IP Program. Since its inception in 2015-16, the Pfizer IIT Delhi Innovation & IP Program has already brought 14 innovative ideas to life.



The Pfizer IIT-Delhi Innovation and IP Program is a collaborative incubation accelerator co-created by Pfizer and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi). It is aimed towards rewarding advancements in healthcare and the innovations that benefit the patients, healthcare professionals, and other related beneficiaries in India. Whether these innovations are in the form of devices, diagnostics, mobile health or medical informatics, the core goal of this collaboration is to bring cutting-edge innovations in India to life.

The program offers support, in terms of funding, resources, expertise, and infrastructure which in turn, allows innovators in India to create patents and put their healthcare ideas into action.

Given that healthcare is slowly becoming one of India’s largest sectors, this new initiative by IIT Delhi and Pfizer can totally ramp up the innovation scene in India and redefine the meaning behind ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made For India’.

So, if you have a breakthrough healthcare idea, the Pfizer IIT Delhi Innovation & IP Program will help you transform it into reality.

