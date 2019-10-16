vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its first-ever technologically advanced experience zone with leading retail partner, Poorvika Mobiles in Chennai. The start of this futuristic experience zone is part of vivo’s unwavering commitment to enhance the buying experience of the customers in the retail space.

The newly launched experience zone will be a one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers across Tamil Nadu to witness the new and interactive way to witness product features. Consisting of a touch enabled LED screen, that will allow customers to compare products before making a buying decision and see beforehand the complete features and how they function through an interactive screen. The Poorvika store will house the entire portfolio of vivo devices, including the Y-series, newly launched S-series and the popular V-series smartphones. The newly launched V17Pro and S1 will also be available for customers to experience and purchase.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India said, “At vivo, we give immense significance to the customer experience and that’s why retail has been a vital part of our strategy since the beginning. The launch of our first technology enabled experience zone is part of a more significant objective to redefine customer buying experience and make it more immersive. This experience zone will allow smartphone enthusiasts to meaningfully engage with the vivo products and experience the cutting-edge technology in a familiar environment. We are confident that Poorvika’s acute understanding of the local market will be instrumental in consolidating vivo’s offline presence further.”

Expressing his delight on the partnership, Mr. Uvaraj Natarajan, CEO of Poorvika Mobiles said, “We are glad to associate with vivo India for the launch of their first experience zone. Poorvika has always been a go to destination for the latest in technology. Our partnership with vivo will create a delightful experience for all our customers in the region.”



vivo enjoys an overall 20.5% market share by value in the Indian smartphone market, making it the second largest offline brand in the country by value as per latest Gfk Q2 report. Currently equipped with a robust distribution network of 5500+ retail stores across Tamil Nadu, and over 29 service centers, that promise to give customers an excellent and quick after sales service experience.

The technologically advanced experience zone is located at Poorvika Mobiles store in Shanti Colony, Chennai.

About vivo India

vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014; vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering the best in class quality services to over 539 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 550 service centres in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and is continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing and recording all of life’s beautiful moments.