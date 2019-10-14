Kolkata-headquartered Medica Superspecialty Hospital has been recognised for its dedicated efforts towards excellence in promoting cleanliness, high standards of hygiene, sanitation and infection control. The city-based private hospital has been honoured with the Kayakalp Awards constituted by the Government of India (GoI) under the category of Hospital contributing to improved quality of care. Dr. Alok Roy, Chairman of Medica Superspecialty Hospital received the award from Hon’ble Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Medica Superspecialty Hospital is the only multi-specialty Hospital to have received this prestigious award from Eastern India in the year 2019-20 under the Kayakalp scheme of the Centre, which is aimed at encouraging public health facilities to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Addressing the delegates and dignitaries present at the award ceremony in Delhi, Dr. Alok Roy said, “Cleanliness should be incorporated in our daily lifestyles. We are thankful to the Government of India, as Kayakalp has played a pivotal role in reinstating and reconfirming trust and confidence of the citizens in public and private health facilities. As we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the efforts put up by the public and private healthcare to conform to the Kayakalp standards well go on to pay a true tribute to the Mahatma.”

Introduced in 2015 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Kayakalp Awards are given to district hospitals and health centres that maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout the year by taking extra initiatives.