BUSINESS ENGINEER, a Mumbai based CxO Advisory Services firm and Kochi based KEYA Foods International [known for its premium herbs, pizza seasoning and pickles] has signed an ecommerce order fulfilment contract to meet growing consumer demand from leading ecommerce market places in India.

Shardul Burje, Founder, BUSINESS ENGINEER said, “Globally ecommerce market place remains one of the most attractive platforms for start-ups to launch the products and drive the business due to its geographical reach, direct access to end consumers and ease of doing business. Interestingly, the ecommerce story does not turn-out profitable for many brands. More often, brands allocate maximum budget towards digital marketing, demand generation programs and fall short of converting demand into high volumes business due to lack of professional order fulfilment support. Keeping this perspective at the centre, we have built an ecomm-CFA capability to play a critical role in brand success across all the ecommerce platforms available in India.”

“The last 180 days have been super exciting as we complete Phase-I of the project. We built a dedicated, scalable infrastructure and delivered the targeted 4x business growth for Amazon marketplace for KEYA foods by improvising existing processes, systems and SOPs. In Phase-I, team BUSINESS ENGINEER is supporting for Amazon easy ship and FBA format and moving ahead, we would be extending ecommerce order fulfilment support to Flipkart, Snapdeal, Grofers, BigBasket and few more marketplaces with an intent to hit 2000+ orders per day,” added BUSINESS ENGINEER, Co-founder, Sailesh Sharma.

On completion of the Phase-I of the project, Aniket Wagle, National Category Manager – KEYA Foods International who also drives end-to-end KEYA ecommerce initiative said, “With 125+ SKUs and multiple combos, maintaining packing and delivery accuracy, inventory, sales returns, damages is very critical and the team BUSINESS ENGINEER has proved its ability to drive various aspects of ecommerce business. The BUSINESS ENGINEER Team is all set to accept any challenge as it’s team is evolved to set the best standards and each member is deeply involved to solve all key issues; KEYA along with BUSINESS ENGINEER have managed to grow orders by 2x within 2 months of time span, that itself says it all.”

About BUSINESS ENGINEER [BE]

BUSINESS ENGINEER is a CxO advisory service firm, engaged in Advisory, Distribution and marketing activities. As a part of Growth Agenda 2020, BUSINESS ENGINEER is building FMCG practice. BE Owns and operates – a modern trade DSD and ecommerce order fulfilment platform since April 2018



BE caters to 250+ modern trade stores in Mumbai including Future Retail- BigBazaar, Hypercity, Foodhall, Star Bazaar, Dmart, Haiko, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Reliance Fresh, Noble+, Wellness and market leading ecommerce stores like Amazon, Bigbasket, Nykaa, Flipkart etc



About KEYA Foods International



KEYA Foods International Pvt. Ltd, is widely known to be one of leading manufacturer and supplier of Herbs and Food Products. KEYA has over 100 products across categories including instant soups, pickles and the ready to eat range of fruit and nut snacks.