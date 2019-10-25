Adda52Rummy.com
|
Adda52 Rummy owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt. Ltd. is happy to announce that they are the Official Title Sponsor of Indian Super League 2019 which is being held in Goa. Gaussian Networks Pvt. Ltd. owns leading online gaming products like rummy, poker and is known for being associated with popular brands like World Gaming Fest 2017, Indian Rummy Challenge 2018 and now ISL 2019, Goa.
Being a professional Indian football club, FC Goa competes in the Indian Super League under (AIFF) All India Football Federation which is based in Goa. This club was founded by Shrinivas Dempo and Dattaraj Salgaocar and launched on August 26th, 2014. The team is owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon and Virat Kohli.
FC Goa is the only union territory or state to declare football as its official sport. Interesting things is that the logo represents their state animal: Gaur. And the colours orange and blue symbolize the sunrise and coastline of Goa.
Adda52 Rummy is proud to associat
And sponsoring Indian Super League 2019 is another exciting proposition by Adda52 Rummy to offer unbelievable prizes like watching ISL matches live in Goa for Free to their loyal online rummy players.
Play Rummy and grab tickets to watch ISL 2019 LIVE in Goa
Adda52 Rummy has offered a golden chance to their players to grab seats to witness Indian Super League 2019 in Goa LIVE absolutely for free.
Yes, the players have to use code: ISLGOA on their First Deposit on Adda52 Rummy and play. The Offer is valid only for highest First Time Depositors with Minimum deposit of Rs. 500.
On Wednesday The Gaurs thrashed Chennaiyin with scores 3-0. It was Sergio Lobera’s day as he won on his debut at the Indian Super League 2019-20.
As per sources, Hyderabad has a major part to play in this season. Let’s see if the trophy is bagged by Gaur’s.
Get ready to watch the exciting tug of war among the best teams. Do not miss the chance to watch ISL 2019 Live and to see your favourite Virat Kohli.
|
Binand Sethumadhavan, Chief Operating Officer Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd, ,+91-9987670567
|Image Caption : Adda52 Rummy is Official Title Sponsor of ISL 2019, Goa
|click for high-res image