L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a global pure-play engineering services company, is pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Smartest Office Campus in the World’ in Israel by the world’s leading technology conglomerate, for which LTTS had been the technology partner throughout the course of the project.



The state-of-the-art building will redefine the future of work by enabling continuous and interconnected intelligent systems based on cutting-edge digital technologies such as IoT, Machine Learning and Predictive Asset Management.



The futuristic campus is being run on LTTS’ smart campus platform i-BEMS (Intelligent Building Experience Management System). i-BEMS is the backbone of the modern smart building. The ingenious system-of-systems facilitates the next level of personalized user and digital experience, occupant safety, air quality monitoring and predictive diagnostics using IoT.



Using i-BEMS, the smart office will help save energy and water while leveraging Machine Learning which will also address areas such as preferred working environment for the employees and their learning and development requirements.



The new office campus offers several unique features for building occupants and facility managers alike, not experienced before in any facility.



Creating engaging User Experiences Customized apps guide users across every aspect of their work life – from commuting for work to indoor navigation & positioning with easy way to find available meeting rooms, message board to share posts with colleagues, workplace services appointment bookings, food & dining experience with live service and dining occupancy, commute and parking experience with collaborated car pool services, gym services, desk finder and booking, and raising service requests. There are 100+ features accessible by users through a mobile app First ever interactive digital signage screens across every floor of the building that provide occupants with live updates on all major activity in the building. This includes wayfinding, room availability, message board, workplace services & offerings, food & dining menus with live service and dining occupancy, commute & ride with live traffic views, train & bus timings, car pool services, and many others Occupants can also control the transparency of their window glasses to harvest daylight and maintain their privacy





All of these functionalities can be accessed physically and via the mobile app version in smartphones. LTTS designed the engaging User Interface and User Experience for both the integrated digital signage systems and mobile applications.



Benefits for Facility Managers Over 20 systems are integrated with LTTS’ i-BEMS platform. Provides facility managers with a unified dashboard to monitor live system IoT device status, command center for digital signage systems, lighting, HVAC, energy usage, water, security and evacuations, among others i-BEMS captures data from various building devices that helps facility managers with remote monitoring and troubleshooting





Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer of L&T Technology Services said, “We are excited to contribute to the development of the next-generation campus through our i-BEMS framework and UI/UX methodologies that map users’ true needs and facilitate a wide array of customized offerings for the occupants. i-BEMS is seamlessly integrated with critical building parameters such as HVAC and lighting management among others that help in in conservation of energy and sustainable operations. Through this engagement with the world’s leading technology conglomerate, we are delighted to take the next big leap in smart campus experience management.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of June 30, 2019.