Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Professional Services Firms for Utilities Customer Experience 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US42713318, July 2019).



Wipro has been recognised for key strengths including provider of fast as-a-service implementations of IT systems, for Utilities and cost-effective quality of service delivery models. The study evaluated the Utilities Customer Experience (CX) transformation and digital capabilities of 15 service providers and mapped them based on strategies, capability and market impact related parameters.



Key Highlights include-

The report notes Wipro’s internal program aimed at comprehensively addressing the challenges faced by utilities. Selected employees are assigned to one of six "domain tribes" – customer services, network operations, new energy services, energy trading and risk management (ETRM), corporate services, and new IT – and are trained across seven digital "technology chapters".

Wipro has been at the forefront of fast, as-a-service implementations of IT systems for utilities. It will therefore hugely benefit from the tendency toward agile deployments, which are an integral part of its project delivery capabilities.

To drive down energy retailers' cost to serve, Wipro's "Calls-to-Clicks" solution groups capabilities aimed at personalized interaction and adoption of digital channels.



Roberta Bigliani, Vice President, IDC Energy Insights, said, “Across the world, leading utilities are redesigning their CX strategies and operating models around an agile paradigm to support rapid business innovation and continuous CX improvement. Wipro’s work with clients in the last few years on complex large scale CX transformations has helped augment its credentials as an execution and innovation partner in this space.”



N.S. Bala, President and Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities & Construction Wipro Limited said, “The Utilities industry is at a point of inflection given the innovation that is underway in this space. At Wipro, we bring together capabilities in strategic design & consulting, large scale implementations and CX transformation to help our clients differentiate in a disruptive and competitive environment. We are pleased to have been positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Utilities Customer Experience, Worldwide. We believe this recognition underscores our capabilities to manage complex transformation projects. We remain steadfastly committed to offering a truly digital and enhanced user experience to customers of our Utilities clients.”



Please click here to view an excerpt of the report.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.