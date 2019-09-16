WIPRO
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced its strategic partnership with i4.0MC – Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center GmbH (I4.0MC), Germany, to drive digital transformation in manufacturing companies.
The Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center is aimed at manufacturing companies that are on the verge of digital transformation and at companies that are accompanying this transformation. The acatech Industrie 4.0 Maturity Index, applied by the Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center, serves manufacturing companies as a methodical guideline to individually design the path to an agile company and to derive the necessary steps. The scientific framework of the ‘Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center’ is the ‘Industrie 4.0 Maturity Index’ developed as part of an acatech initiative. After more than a year of research by various institutes and industrial companies, the index was presented to the Academy of Engineering Sciences in May 2017 as an acatech study. The consortium combined the necessary scientific competence with flexibility and business pragmatism to achieve an international quality standard.
