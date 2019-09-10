Charmboard has been named a winner in the Best Design/User Interface technology category of SPOTT Awards, 2019. SPOTT Awards honours excellence in video and audio content and recognises best-in-class efforts in creating the most innovative and disruptive design / user interface in last one year. The Awards by ET Brand Equity took place in Mumbai on the weekend.

Charmboard won the award for a discovery campaign it ran for Myntra during their flagship event – EORS. The campaign ran on all major TV shows of Zee5. Viewers watching India's top ranked TV series at Zee5 could simply tap to discover what they loved in the episode; and had an opportunity to buy or wishlist the product seamlessly from the show. The world's first implementation of in-video product discovery at scale brought millions of first-time users to commerce platforms.

For brands, Charmboard provides an excellent opportunity to be present in the precise moment they need to. The user is a potential buyer, who is genuinely interested in the product and that’s what brings her to Charms, a visual bookmark of the inspiring moment in a video. This means that the brand has a likelihood of developing 5x brand affinity in the mind of a potential buyer. This also provides a space and context to place the right products in front of a curious user cutting through the clutter of forced digital ads, beautifully. Essentially showcasing the products to willing users with exceptional reach and engagement.

“We are delighted by this recognition from ET Brand Equity and this award will spur us to continue innovating and creating new value for our brand partners. Marketers increasingly want to put the customer at the center of their thinking and allow them to define each moment that matters. With our product offering marketers can create smarter journeys that delivers on-demand brand creatives in the right context,” said GBS Bindra, Founder and CEO of Charmboard.

About Charmboard

Founded in 2014, Charmboard is a web company that uses artificial intelligence to operate a service designed to discover more from popular culture, mainly video. It is transforming the way users engage with video. In the last two years since the company launched the service, it is reshaping the future of visual discovery and transforming how brands communicate with their audiences. The emergence of a Charm – a personal visual bookmark marking a moment that has inspired the viewer, is helping brands build deeper connections with the users. A typical Charm comprises of three images and a GIF. The business model of Charmboard revolves around making brands discoverable. Brand ROI is guaranteed via inspired exposure during high points of consumer desire and consequent engagement reaching Charmboard’s large and growing audience.

Charmboard is currently available on videos at OTT platform Zee5 across eight languages and on tens of thousands of shared videos at its owned property. The shows on Zee5 include some of the highest rated in India such as Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya. Top brands like L’Oréal, Amazon, Marico, Myntra, Amway, Jockey are amongst the brands who have been using Charmboard.

Global retail giant Target Corporation, USA and Venture fund 3one4 Capital invested in $5 million Series A round of funding.



For information please visit: https://www.charmboard.com/