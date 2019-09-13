The company used world-class technology of Befesa, Spain and Properzi, Italy to create its newest product line for the Indian auto industry

Vedanta becomes the first primary aluminium producer in India to supply PFA to the domestic market otherwise dependent on import



Vedanta Aluminium, the largest primary aluminium producer of India, announced the formal launch of its newest product line, Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) for the Indian automotive industry. With the unveiling at the 59th Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Annual Convention 2019, Vedanta became the first primary aluminium producer to supply the raw material for alloy wheels in the country. Until now, the auto and ancillary industries were completely dependent on import for the product.

Vedanta’s investments in creating a PFA capacity of 240,000 tonnes is in alignment with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to cater to the domestic requirement of automotive companies and original equipment manufacturers to rely on indigenously procured material. Localisation of the sustainable domestic raw material supply chain will surely help the Indian automotive industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ajay Kapur, CEO – Aluminium and Power, Vedanta Ltd. said, “As a long-term strategy, we are adopting various measures to serve the growing demand of our Indian customers. With the introduction of the Primary Foundry Alloy, we have expanded our product portfolio that will enhance our reach to the end customers and allow us to become a significant player in the product value chain in the automotive industry. We believe the new product will not only support the auto sector but also help reduce India’s import bill.”

PFA is a part of the cast aluminium alloy family, predominantly an alloy of aluminium, silicon and magnesium. Aluminium Primary Foundry Alloys are known for their excellent metal quality requiring high purity aluminium and outstanding castability that make them a preferred choice for the critical applications of the auto sector. These alloys are used to manufacture important auto parts including alloy wheels, cylinder heads, brake systems and others.

Currently, the share of aluminium alloy wheels in India is significantly lower compared to the rest of the world. With increased focus on light-weighting of vehicles, it is expected that over the next few years there will be a surge in the uptake of alloy wheels due to certain undeniable advantages. The biggest strength of Vedanta’s products is that they use best in class technology to conform to the global specifications and standards as well as undergo rigorous quality assurance checks to ensure that customers access products of world-class quality. Vedanta’s capability to customize these alloys also equips the company to address the varying requirements of the auto industry.

The introduction of PFA in Vedanta’s portfolio is in keeping with Vedanta’s belief that aluminium, as the metal of the future, holds significant strategic importance for the economy. Its versatility makes aluminium metal of choice for transportation, power, aerospace, defence, building and construction and packaging industry, and these new value-added products will assist its adoption for important government initiatives like Smart Cities, Power for All and indigenous space programs.

About Vedanta Limited



Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia. Vedanta is a leading producer of Aluminium, Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel and Commercial Power.



About Vedanta Aluminium and Power



Vedanta Aluminium, a part of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium in India, producing 1.95 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY19. The company has two state-of-the-art aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda, (Odisha) and at BALCO in Korba, (Chhattisgarh), with a total installed capacity of 2.3 MTPA. The smelter in Jharsuguda is one of the world’s largest single-location aluminium smelters outside China. A world-class 2 MTPA alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district (Odisha) has made Vedanta a premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina for the company’s aluminium smelters.



The company has strategically located large-scale assets with integrated power from captive power plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha and is one of the largest private sector power generators in India. The company’s power business includes Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.



Awards:

India Manufacturing Challenge 2018 Award (Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda)

CII HR Excellence Award 2018 for its best Human Resource practices (Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda)

India Green Manufacturing Award 2018 for best Green Manufacturing Processes (Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda)

Frost & Sullivan and TERI Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2018, Metals Sector (BALCO)

CII Chhattisgarh SHE Awards 2018 in the category of excellence in the Safety, Health and Environment (BALCO)

Global Safety Awards 2018 in gold category from “Energy and Environment Foundation” (BALCO)

India Green Manufacturing Award 2018 for best Green Manufacturing Processes (Vedanta Ltd, Lanjigarh)

Gold Award at the Greentech CSR Awards in Metal & Mining Category for its outstanding achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility sphere (Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda)