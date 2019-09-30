India, the land of a thousand gods and goddesses is today facing a devil of its own.



Fuelled by rumours spread on social media and fake news, incidents of mob lynching across the country are on the rise. And innocent people have fallen victim to these mindless cases of hate crime over the last few years.



Turtle, one of India’s most progressive fashion brands wanted to raise awareness around this pertinent social issue in an eye-opening way. During Durga Puja, India’s most celebrated religious festival, it came out with an animated film that first created intrigue around a mob lynching about to unfold. But with an interesting turn of events, the film finally revealed how true faith never spreads hate, but always weaves peace. Crafted painstakingly with photo-realistic thread textures and patterns, this animation film brought alive the story and the message in a way never seen before. Spinning the threads of peace and harmony in the hearts of every viewer.



Taking about this film, Sanjay Jhunjhunwalla, Director Turtle Limited said, “It’s time a brand that sets trends in style, sets out to bring a change in society. By weaving harmony in the times of growing hatred. And what better occasion to do that, than a festival which brings the country together!”



Let’s Prey, made by Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata for Turtle, was released this year on 30th September, on the occasion of Durga Puja.



Please click on the link to watch the film: Durga Puja

About the brand:



Turtle is a brand of fashionable menswear apparel brand, dedicated to making world class products and becoming a leader in men's apparel industry in the booming markets of India.



Turtle's journey began in Kolkata in 1993, from a company primarily into men's readymade shirts to a leading menswear brand in fashion, Turtle has come a long way.



It caters to the young millennials of today, who have a much higher appetite for experimentation.



With a vision to "Be a part of customer's journey and creative evolution -one individual, one apparel and one occasion at a time." Today, Turtle has an exhaustive in-house retail unit that caters to more than 100 exclusive stores, 1200+ multi brand outlets across the country.