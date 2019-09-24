Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI] is excited to announce the fifth Edition of#IAS19, one of the most coveted events for maestros from the affiliate marketing space, scheduled on 26 & 27 September 2019 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

This year, shedding light on the power of alliances and affiliations, Indian Affiliate Summit looks forward to seeing the ‘emperor of minds’ gather one more time at the 5th edition of #IAS19 to RE: IMAGINE and chart out the blueprint of the future of affiliate marketing.

Affiliate Marketing is marketing third party products and being recompensed for each purchase, sale, click or revenue generated by visitors who have reached the Seller through the advertisements, vouchers or other incentives on website, mailers etc. The affiliate marketing in India is on an upsurge. According to a forecast, the affiliate marketing industry is estimated to reach a whopping $6.8 billion till 2020.

The event features two days of networking & innovation, the Summit is segregated to provide industry fraternity the opportunities to hobnob with fellow Affiliates & Brands alike and visit the Affiliate Street, a section completely dedicated to Affiliate marketers, and which gives a chance to share, converse and disperse insights on performance-based marketing.

The two-day mega event will host a list of industry leader’s speakers, who will be discussing the Affiliate Marketing. The speaker line-up, would include successful industry bigwigs like; Abhishek Joshi, CMO & Business Head, MX Player Chris Adams, CTO, eDatasource, Dan Silvestrov, Country Manager – USA, Admitad, Emanuel Cinca, Founder, What The Aff, Jahid Ahmed, Head – Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank, Parag Murudkar, Group EVP, Yes Bank, Pariekshit Maadishetti, MD, Gridlogic Parul Bhargava, CEO, vCommission, Shashishekhar Mukherjee, Head – Digital Marketing, RB Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, Cashkaro.

IAMAI will also be hosting IAA (India Affiliate Awards) for the first time ever and will be awarding the winners for the categories like; Best E-commerce Affiliate Campaign, Best Finance Affiliate Campaign, Most Innovative Affiliate Marketing Campaign, Best App Install Campaign, Best Affiliate Marketing Blog, Best Integrated Affiliate Marketing Campaign, Best Publisher for Affiliate Marketing, Best Affiliate Marketing Network, Best Affiliate Manager, Best Affiliate Technology/Tool of the year

The jury meet for the India Affiliate Awards has already taken place. The jury for the awards include: Neha Kulwal from Admitad, Shekhar Sharma from Groupm India, Shaan Raza from Optimise, Parul Bhargava from vCommission, Saurabh Srivastava from MakeMyTrip, and Manish Dureja from OLX India.

About IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India)

The Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI] is a young and vibrant association with ambitions of representing the entire gamut of digital businesses in India. It was established in 2004 by the leading online publishers, and in the last 15 years has come to effectively address the challenges facing the digital and online industry including mobile content and services, online publishing, mobile advertising, online advertising, ecommerce and mobile & digital payments among others.

Fifteen years after its establishment, the association is still the only professional industry body representing the online industry in India. The association is registered under the Societies Act and is a recognized charity in Maharashtra. With a membership of nearly 300 Indian and overseas companies, and with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, the association is well placed to work towards charting a growth path for the digital industry in India.