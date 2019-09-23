Sirona
|
Periods are a biological imperative for one half of the population. And yet, when talking about them, the conversations typically revolve around the challenges. It is to brighten up the dull period days for Indian women that Team Sirona, the maker of award-winning feminine hygiene products such as PeeBuddy has introduced a range of colourful natural sanitary pads. Initially launched in black, the new range will feature extremely safe, ultra-thin pads that are designed to make periods more comfortable and enjoyable for today’s smart and elegant go-getters.
An online-first the company launched in 2015, Sirona makes its products available across its e-commerce website and leading online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart & Nykaa. With a sizeable offline presence across Delhi-NCR through retailers such as 24×7 convenience stores, Le Marche, Modern Bazaar, Krishna Marche 37, Guardian etc., the company is now planning its foray into multiple cities across India.
Since its launch, Sirona’s range of innovative products – like PeeBuddy, paper-based PregRX, and reusable silicone-based menstrual cups – has witnessed high acceptance among consumers across India. PeeBuddy, its flagship female urination device, has sold more than 20 lakh units across the country and has won several industry recognitions for its first-of-its-kind approach. The brand has also been trying to minimize the environmental impact of sanitary waste by adopting ethical manufacturing practices and biodegradable products. The latest launch underlines Sirona’s position as a disruptive brand that is committed to solving those intimate & menstrual hygiene issues for women which are not adequately addressed in our country.
Sirona (https://www.sironaindia.com/) is an award-winning intimate & menstrual hygiene product brand, providing solutions to feminine hygiene woes and wellness-related problems that remain largely unaddressed in a country like India. Formally incorporated in 2015 by Delhi-based entrepreneur Deep Bajaj (Founder) & Mohit Bajaj (Co-Founder), Sirona was an outcome of the numerous bad experiences women around them faced in terms of basic and intimate hygiene issues. The company is widely popular for being the maker of India’s first portable, disposable & highest-selling female urination device, PeeBuddy (using which women can stand & pee in unfriendly toilets / no more wiping of seat) & Sirona Period Pain Relief Patches (India’s First Herbal Feminine Pain Relief Patches). They were also pioneers in advocating the use of sustainable Menstrual Hygiene products like Sirona Menstrual Cups and have also addressed other Intimate & Menstrual Hygiene concerns.
|
Nikita Gupta,