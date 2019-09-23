Periods are a biological imperative for one half of the population. And yet, when talking about them, the conversations typically revolve around the challenges. It is to brighten up the dull period days for Indian women that Team Sirona, the maker of award-winning feminine hygiene products such as PeeBuddy has introduced a range of colourful natural sanitary pads. Initially launched in black, the new range will feature extremely safe, ultra-thin pads that are designed to make periods more comfortable and enjoyable for today’s smart and elegant go-getters.



Like Sirona’s other disruptive feminine intimate hygiene products, its latest offering is aimed at ensuring that women don’t have to worry about their health and comfort during periods. The new range of colourful sanitary pads from Sirona is completely bio-based and made from carbon captured from sustainable natural resources such as corn, sugarcane, cassava & straw bale using eco-friendly and cruelty-free processes.



Sirona sanitary pads are free of toxins, artificial colours, and harmful chemicals like paraben and chlorine, and are also anti-bacterial, breathable, leak-proof, and rash-free. This ensures that using them is a comfortable and safe experience for women. The pads also come in large sizes to give extra coverage during days of heavy flow.



Speaking on the launch, Founder of PeeBuddy Sirona, Deep Bajaj said, “Periods are a natural phenomenon which should be celebrated. The launch of our latest product range is aimed at doing exactly that. We want to do away with the worry and dullness associated with periods through sanitary pads that are not only colourful but also extremely convenient to use, safe, and eco-friendly. We are confident that our colourful and natural sanitary pads will build on the success of our previous offerings and will be extremely well-received by our target audience of the new-age Indian women.”

An online-first the company launched in 2015, Sirona makes its products available across its e-commerce website and leading online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart & Nykaa. With a sizeable offline presence across Delhi-NCR through retailers such as 24×7 convenience stores, Le Marche, Modern Bazaar, Krishna Marche 37, Guardian etc., the company is now planning its foray into multiple cities across India.

Since its launch, Sirona’s range of innovative products – like PeeBuddy, paper-based PregRX, and reusable silicone-based menstrual cups – has witnessed high acceptance among consumers across India. PeeBuddy, its flagship female urination device, has sold more than 20 lakh units across the country and has won several industry recognitions for its first-of-its-kind approach. The brand has also been trying to minimize the environmental impact of sanitary waste by adopting ethical manufacturing practices and biodegradable products. The latest launch underlines Sirona’s position as a disruptive brand that is committed to solving those intimate & menstrual hygiene issues for women which are not adequately addressed in our country.

About PeeBuddy: Sirona

Sirona (https://www.sironaindia.com/) is an award-winning intimate & menstrual hygiene product brand, providing solutions to feminine hygiene woes and wellness-related problems that remain largely unaddressed in a country like India. Formally incorporated in 2015 by Delhi-based entrepreneur Deep Bajaj (Founder) & Mohit Bajaj (Co-Founder), Sirona was an outcome of the numerous bad experiences women around them faced in terms of basic and intimate hygiene issues. The company is widely popular for being the maker of India’s first portable, disposable & highest-selling female urination device, PeeBuddy (using which women can stand & pee in unfriendly toilets / no more wiping of seat) & Sirona Period Pain Relief Patches (India’s First Herbal Feminine Pain Relief Patches). They were also pioneers in advocating the use of sustainable Menstrual Hygiene products like Sirona Menstrual Cups and have also addressed other Intimate & Menstrual Hygiene concerns.

