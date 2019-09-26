Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited
Addressing environmental concerns stemming from global warming, Tata AIA Life Insurance has taken concrete steps to combat it through a new initiative called Rakshakaran Hero. This aligns with Tata AIA Life Insurance philosophy of ‘protection’ that secures people’s future. Extending the same philosophy to the environment, is this new initiative, that promises to protect the planet’s collective future.
Tata AIA Life Insurance has pledged to plant a sapling in the name of the policy-holder for every Term policy that is bought. These saplings will be planted in designated regions across India to enhance the much-required green cover in country.
Through this initiative, consumers will now not only provide financial protection to their families, but also become active participants in making the world a greener place. They will take care of their family’s future by purchasing the Life insurance policy along with the promise of a greener, cleaner environment in the future.
Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of the Top 5 private life insurance companies in India [as per Individual Weighted New Business Premium for FY 2018-19] and Grow-Tree, an organization dedicated towards increasing the green cover in India, have entered into a tie-up wherein Grow-Tree will plant a tree for every term policy bought by a consumer from Tata AIA Life.
With mounting concerns over fast-degrading quality of air and waning green cover, we feel we must play a proactive role in reversing the effects of deforestation. I congratulate Rishi and Tata AIA Life for this inclusive way of environment protection.”
“I am happy at the encouraging response from the policy-holders. Amid fast-depleting green cover, we are proud to roll out a campaign that promises a cleaner, brighter future to our coming generations”, he added.
The Initiative details:
At a time when global warming is wreaking havoc in the country, in the form of flooding, droughts, air pollution, water pollution, and much more, there is a dire need to take concrete measures to fight climate change that is impacting every nation and living creatures globally. Rakshakaran Hero from Tata AIA Life Insurance is a great start to combat global warming and safeguard the collective future of the nation and planet.
Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) is a joint venture company, formed by Tata Sons Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata’s pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA’s presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region. Tata AIA Life has written Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) of INR 2,232 Cr for the FY 2018-19. For the same period, the 13th month persistency of the company was at 83.3% and, the individual Claims Settlement Ratio was 99.07%. One of the fastest growing companies in the Life Insurance sector, Tata AIA Life is now ranked no. 5, based on IWNBP.
About the Tata group
The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$256 billion as of 30 June 2019.
AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 34 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.
AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).
Vandana Kilam,
Arunava Khan,
|Image Caption : Mr. Saurabh Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of Tata Sons and Chairman – Tata AIA Life Insurance and, Mr. Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance along with the policy-holders at the ‘Rakshakaran Hero’ initiative, who bought Tata AIA Term Insurance policy. Policy-holders were presented certificates for the saplings planted in their name against the term policy bought by them
