Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Every enterprise needs capital to grow and expand. Now be it to invest in infrastructure, buying new inventory, expanding operations or simply to increase the workforce. Capital is the fuel that any business requires to outperform competitors and run the business smoothly.
Among the top features of this MSME loan is that you gain access to capital of up to Rs.30 lakh to fund any business-related needs. While on the growth curve, you can use funds from your sanction to pay for expansion and in the process of setting up a business in new cities, you can purchase or install new machinery, set up a new plant or lease sophisticated equipment as required. You can also use funds from this sanction to boost your business’s cash flow and increase your working capital for smoother operations. You do not have to pledge any of your assets as collateral to avail this loan, which further makes the process of availing a sanction hassle-free.
When manning a seasonal business, you are bound to face cash shortages every now and then. To keep up with the demand just before your business cycle starts, you need to finance inventory and hire semi-permanent talent, all of which requires capital. Sometimes, you may even come across a bulk order, which may require you to expand your team. To access funds quickly and easily, you can rely on the Bajaj Finance Business Loan. Here the application is simple and straightforward, courtesy of the lenient eligibility criteria.
As a business owner, getting the best interest rate on your loan is a priority because it directly impacts your bottom line. With this Business Loan, you can borrow at a competitive interest rate starting at 18% per annum, so that repayment becomes stress-free.
A special feature of this offering is the Flexi Loan facility. Through this, you borrow from your sanction as and when you need funds, multiple times, and pay interest only on the amount withdrawn. Further, via this facility, you can also choose to pay interest-only EMIs throughout the tenor and repay the principal at the end. This can effectively reduce your monthly instalments by up to 45%, allowing for efficient cash flow management and convenient repayment. This way, you can address any expenses in instalments or tackle unpredictable business needs with ease.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
