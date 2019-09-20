Every enterprise needs capital to grow and expand. Now be it to invest in infrastructure, buying new inventory, expanding operations or simply to increase the workforce. Capital is the fuel that any business requires to outperform competitors and run the business smoothly.



While all businesses may need loans to enhance their trade, not all may acquire a timely infusion of funds. To address timely financing Bajaj Finserv offers Business Loan that offers incredible features that can aid your business.



This loan offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, can give your business the much-needed boost to help your enterprise scale new heights with enhanced competitiveness and profitability:



How to put business financing to the best use

Ensure seamless working capital and cash flow management

Buy, lease or upgrade machinery, plant and equipment

Meeting seasonal business demands of bulk orders and workforce

Expand and diversity with new locations and new offerings

Market to your target audience with digital and physical ecosystems



Why opt for the Business Loan by Bajaj Finserv

Gain access to sizable, collateral-free sanction

Among the top features of this MSME loan is that you gain access to capital of up to Rs.30 lakh to fund any business-related needs. While on the growth curve, you can use funds from your sanction to pay for expansion and in the process of setting up a business in new cities, you can purchase or install new machinery, set up a new plant or lease sophisticated equipment as required. You can also use funds from this sanction to boost your business’s cash flow and increase your working capital for smoother operations. You do not have to pledge any of your assets as collateral to avail this loan, which further makes the process of availing a sanction hassle-free.



Enjoy easy application and quick disbursals with pre-approved offers

When manning a seasonal business, you are bound to face cash shortages every now and then. To keep up with the demand just before your business cycle starts, you need to finance inventory and hire semi-permanent talent, all of which requires capital. Sometimes, you may even come across a bulk order, which may require you to expand your team. To access funds quickly and easily, you can rely on the Bajaj Finance Business Loan. Here the application is simple and straightforward, courtesy of the lenient eligibility criteria.



As a self-employed individual, you just have to meet a few conditions to qualify for the loan, which are:

Age between 22 to 55 years

Business should have a vintage of at least 3 years

Duly filed business ITR for the past year, at least



After having met these conditions, all you need to do is submit minimal documentation, so that you can focus on your business. What’s more, when you avail this loan via a pre-approved offer, the process is even faster and involves a one-step application! Within 24 hours, you will have the money in your bank account so that your business gets quick access to funds when in need.



Borrow affordably thanks to a competitive interest rate offering

As a business owner, getting the best interest rate on your loan is a priority because it directly impacts your bottom line. With this Business Loan, you can borrow at a competitive interest rate starting at 18% per annum, so that repayment becomes stress-free.



Opt for the Flexi Loan facility for enhanced cash flow management

A special feature of this offering is the Flexi Loan facility. Through this, you borrow from your sanction as and when you need funds, multiple times, and pay interest only on the amount withdrawn. Further, via this facility, you can also choose to pay interest-only EMIs throughout the tenor and repay the principal at the end. This can effectively reduce your monthly instalments by up to 45%, allowing for efficient cash flow management and convenient repayment. This way, you can address any expenses in instalments or tackle unpredictable business needs with ease.



As you can see, this SME loan is an efficient way to keep your business running smoothly, whether the market is facing a slump or if you’re gearing up to grow! To add to your ease in applying for this Business Loan, Bajaj Finserv allows you to apply both online and offline.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in