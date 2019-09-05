Spartan Poker, India’s leading digital gaming platform is all set to present the country's most prestigious live tournament – India Poker Championship (IPC). The live tournamentwill be held from 11th September to 15th September, 2019 at Goa. IPC is recognised as one of the most in-demand tournament series among poker enthusiasts. Its previous editions have seen record-breaking participation from poker players across different regions of the country. Owing to the incredible success of its previous editions, IPC has become one of the largest and the highest paying GTD Live Poker championships in India. This year, the championship will give a whopping 3 Cr GTD to the attending players.



Set around the theme of #GetInTheGame and #RaiseIt, Spartan Poker invites players from the length and breadth of the country to Goa, the nerve centre of Poker in India. 2019’s first edition of IPC will take place in the affluent Big Daddy Casino in Panjim. The 5-day series will feature high-octane poker action with the inclusion of phenomenal events like Kick-Off, Highroller, Headhunter and the highlight feature in the Main Event.



Spartan Poker patrons can grab a chance to win tickets for all tournaments in this series by participating in India Poker Championship Satellites (IPC Sattys) where players can win IPC Live tickets at a fraction of the original buy-in. To provide a unique experience and pave the way for new poker players to enter these exciting tournaments; IPC has introduced online and offline satellites. The online satellite commenced from 1st August and will end on 8th September at www.spartanpoker.com. Offline satellites will take place onboard the lavish Big Daddy Casino, Goa.



Speaking about the grand IPC event, Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, Co-founder & MD of The Spartan Poker said, “The India Poker Championship is a platform that witnesses participation of avid poker players from varied and diverse parts of the country. We are extremely excited to present this year’s IPC; it has grown to become the most-loved national live tournament series and we seek to take this to a fresh grand level. From this year’s luxurious venue to the follow up tournaments, I am sure that everyone will have a great time and lead it to yet another successful tournament series.”



Please find below the schedule of the tournament:



IPC EVENT SCHEDULE (11 – 15 SEPT, 2019) Day Date Times Tournament Name GTD Buy-In Format 1 September 11 (Wednesday) 6:00 PM 10K FREEZEOUT 25 L GTD INR 10,000 FO 10:00 PM 10K HIGH ROLLER SATELLITE (100 seats max) 5 SEATS GTD INR 10,000 RE 2 September 12 (Thursday) 3:00 PM 3.5K MAIN EVENT SATELLITE (100 seats max) 10 SEATS GTD INR 3,500 RE 6:00 PM 1L HIGH ROLLER 1 CRORE INR 1,00,000 RE 3 September 13 (Friday) 3:00 PM 1L HIGH ROLLER – DAY 2 – – – 3:00 PM 3.5K MAIN EVENT SATELLITE (100 seats max) 10 SEATS GTD INR 3,500 RE 6:00 PM 35K MAIN EVENT – DAT 1A 1.6 CRORE INR 35,000 RE 4 September 14 (Saturday) 3:00 PM 35K MAIN EVENT – DAY 1B – INR 35,000 RE 5 September 15 (Sunday) 3:00 PM 35K MAIN EVENT – DAY 2 – – – 6:00 PM 10K + 5K HEAD HUNTER – RE-ENTRY 17.5 L GTD INR 15,0000 KO, RE



About TheSpartan Poker

TheSpartanPoker.com is India's​ leading& most-trustworthy online Poker gaming portal. It is an India centric online gaming hub that aims to bring the sophistication and quality of a world-class online gaming platform to gaming enthusiasts in India. With a vast variety of Poker tournaments, offers and game offerings, SpartanPoker.com, co-founded by Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, in 2014, has become the hotspot for Poker aficionados across India.

TheSpartanPoker.com offers unmatched technology, software and service to online Poker enthusiasts across the country. The online Poker gaming portal is recognized among patrons and Poker lovers alike as the trustworthiest online gaming portal in India as the portal operates under the highest standards with regards to payments, transaction management, customer support, etc.



The payment and transactions management infrastructure at SpartanPoker.com is specifically built keeping in mind the unique needs of Indian players. To ensure completely fair gameplay, the portal has certified their software by Australian lab called iTech Labs such that all game events that are meant to be random would be entirely random.