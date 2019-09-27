SonyLIV, India’s first premium video on demand (VOD) platform has partnered with PayPal, the global leader in digital payments to offer a convenient and safe payment experience for millions of SonyLIV users across the country. SonyLIV users can now pay via PayPal enabling them to discover quality content through a premium accelerated checkout experience.



PayPal will enable users to subscribe to SonyLIV’s premium content library spanning English shows, select originals, live sports, news and much more. In addition to the globally acclaimed drama series Power Season Finale, which recently went live on SonyLIV, other top-rated English titles like The Good Doctor, Power, Counterpart, A Discovery of Witches, LA’s Finest and Riviera season 1 and 2 form a part of the content repository.



Post its foray in the South market, the platform also announced the Tamil version of its popular show from the Sony Pictures Networks India stable ‘Crime Patrol’ with popular actor Ganesh Venkataraman. Toplined by originals like Bhajana Batch in Telugu and Gullak, Heartbreak Hotel, Holycross and 16 in Hindi, SonyLIV aims to bring customized offerings to its local audiences. With a slew of announcements slated to follow, a promising content line-up is sure to keep subscribers hooked on to SonyLIV.

About SonyLIV

SonyLIV is the first premium Video on demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. Launched in January 2013, it enables users to discover over 24 years of rich content from the network channels of Sony Pictures Networks India. It also provides a rich array of movies, strong line-up of events across all sports, shows, music, food and fitness.



With 109 million app downloads so far, SonyLIV is the first amongst its competition to provide original exclusive premium content. As a true pioneer in its space, SonyLIV launched India’s first-ever original show exclusively for the online platform. Streaming the biggest football tournament, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on SonyLIV made it the most preferred online destination for football fans. SonyLIV also live streamed the India tour of South Africa, India tour of England and the India tour of Australia in 2018. It is the home for the biggest football leagues like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, La Liga and more.



SonyLIV has TVF content like Tripling Season 1 and 2. It also has American entertainment giant Lionsgate Play’s top-rated shows on the platform. SonyLIV has a host of award-winning English content with award winning shows like The Good Doctor, Mr. Mercedes, Damages, Counterpart and The Handmaid’s Tale.

www.sonyliv.com



About PayPal

Fueled by a fundamental belief that having access to financial services creates opportunity, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is committed to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses to join and thrive in the global economy. Our open digital payments platform gives PayPal’s 286 million active account holders the confidence to connect and transact in new and powerful ways, whether they are online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. Through a combination of technological innovation and strategic partnerships, PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and iZettle, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. For more information on PayPal, visit www.paypal.com/about . For PayPal Holdings, Inc. financial information, visit investor.paypal-corp.com .

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.



SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV – the digital entertainment VOD platform; SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.



The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and adjudged one of India’s Great Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 24th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.



For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com