Staying true to its title of being of an ‘Employer of Choice’, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has taken a step forward to foster its commitment towards inclusivity. With an aim to build a conducive environment for all employees, the network has revised its company policies to be gender neutral.



SPN, at the very core has always remained an inclusive and respectful workplace. As a part of this initiative, the network will extend medical benefits and insurance coverage for declared partners. According to the new amendment, there is a shift from maternity/ paternity policies to common parental policies and an expansion to the definitions of primary and secondary caregivers. Primary caregivers will now include all employees who have nominated themselves as the primary caregiver in case of adoption/surrogacy. While secondary caregivers will include all employees, who have had a child in the past six months but not delivered the child and not nominated themselves as primary caregivers in adoption/surrogacy cases.



To ensure equal safety for all the employees, the network also incorporated changes to the Code of Conduct. According to which, the definition of sexual harassment will now include hate speech/ bigotry and intolerant remarks on LGBT+ community in general. In addition to rendering policies as gender neutral, SPN has also announced infrastructural changes such as gender neutral washrooms in their Mumbai and Gurgaon offices.



Through such endeavours, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has always aimed at empowering communities and creating a diverse, inclusive and happy workplace. This initiative is one of the many steps taken by the network to support diversity. SPN is committed to fuel a creative and innovative workforce through its people-friendly policies.



Comments:



Manu Wadhwa, Chief Human Resource Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“At Sony Pictures Networks, we value the diversity of our people and always aim to encourage inclusion to foster a favorable working environment for all. With the recent modifications in our policies, we want to reassure our employees that SPN is an equal opportunity employer where we believe that our people are happiest when they bring their whole selves to work comfortably without any apprehensions.”

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.



SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV – the digital entertainment VOD platform; SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and StudioNEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and Digital media. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.



The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and adjudged one of India’s Great Workplaces by the Great Place To Work® Institute.



Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 24th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.



For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com