With festivities around the corner, it is that time of the year when you plan to renovate or redecorate your home. This requires a huge sum of money and at times it becomes difficult to decide the right lender and the right financing option to borrow funds. One of the best ways of doing this is by availing a Top-up loan through Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL).

Top-up loans are available at significantly lower interest rate in comparison to high-interest personal loans, along with the flexibility to opt for a longer tenure. BHFL also offers flexi loan repayment options in their top-up loan as an added feature, where you can manage the interest outgo basis the amount utilized.



Other than existing customers, one can avail of a Top-up loan from BHFL when you do a Home Loan Balance Transfer. Along with a lower interest rate, there are various benefits offered by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited such as:

Pre-payment facility – You can easily make part-payments without any additional charges on home loans with floating interest rates. This feature can help you to make pre-payment whenever you have adequate funds available, reducing the tenure of your home loan.

Complete Transparency – BHFL ensures complete transparency with its customers without any hidden charges applicable to home loan balance transfer.

Zero foreclosure charges – If you wish to close the loan at any given point, BHFL doesn't charge any additional amount for the foreclosure for individual borrowers opting for home loans with floating interest rates.

Easy account management – BHFL believes in staying ahead of times hence it offers you end-to-end account management digitally and online, saving your precious time and efforts.

Along with this, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers a complete array of financial solutions around property to customers under one roof.

About Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited – one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial and SME finance catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Head quartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for purchase, construction and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loan against property for business or personal needs as well as offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also offers finance to builders and developers engaged in construction of homes. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest CRISIL AAA (Stable) rating.

