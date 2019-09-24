Adda52Rummy.com
Recession is a myth; earning money is now easier, one just needs to love to play rummy. Adda52 Rummy has brought a golden opportunity for rummy addicts to earn extra just by referring Adda52 Rummy to friends. It’s simple, go by the rules to earn the money.
Adda52 Rummy, owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd is one of the finest platforms for playing online rummy games in India. With an exciting variety of rummy game formats and one of the most comprehensive online promotional offers, the portal has millions of registered players. One can play on a laptop, PC, Mobiles and even iPad. It is a simple and straightway to enjoy your favourite game in a legal and safe way.
Adda52 Rummy never stops surprising users with new and useful offers. After launching One plus7 pro tournament which is trending high amongst users, Refer a Friend and Earn has been enhanced in large scale to make it more beneficial to users.
Play Rummy, Refer Friends And Earn In Lakhs
For this, the referred friend needs to register using the referral link shared by the referrer and deposit a minimum sum of Rs. 500 using the First Time Deposit code.
The referrer himself too needs to deposit a minimum of Rs. 500. As soon as this is done, the bonus amount of Rs 1,00000 reflects in the Adda52 Rummy account of the referrer in the form of Locked Bonus.
