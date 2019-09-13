One of Pune’s leading luxury real estate Company, BramhaCorp Ltd., often comes up with milestone projects in Maharashtra. This time, their quest to set new landmarks led to the creation of the Grandest Designer Landmark in Pune – THE COLLECTION.



The project is FURNISHED BY BENTLEY HOME in association with ACE MAISON. This is the first time that this iconic global brand has made its presence in the Asia Pacific Region. Now this association puts THE COLLECTION in the league of some of the world’s renowned hotels, yachts and private jets that are furnished by Bentley Home.



THE COLLECTION is the latest rising star at New Kalyani Nagar, Pune. This landmark creation comes with the configuration of 2 and 3 Bed Ultra-luxe Residences. In addition, these classy designer styled homes come with world-class fixtures to satisfy everyday need. As aimed, THE COLLECTION will be the new address of fashion moguls of Pune and even Mumbai. To achieve this goal, the project is passionately crafted and designed to match the unparalleled lifestyle of the connoisseurs of life and redefine living.



Mr. Ajay Agarwal, the Managing Director of BramhaCorp said, “We at BramhaCorp have always been pioneering in bringing world renowned brands to Pune be it Sheraton Grand Pune, F-Residences or Le Meridien Spa & Resort Mahabaleshwar.”



Since ideation, the project has been close to the hearts of BramhaCorp’s board of directors and the senior management team. The project received an overwhelming response from the channel partners, associates and investors from Pune, Mumbai and Dubai. BramhaCorp has created a spectacular experience center, which gives more than a glimpse of the designer lifestyle. It should be noted that on the very first day of the launch, over 350 eager home buyers stormed the experience centre, located at project site in New Kalyani Nagar.



HANDPICKED AMENITIES & FACILITIES



Matching the irresistible interiors, THE COLLECTION comes with apt amenities and facilities. One can say it is a complete package of lifestyle. Along with your lifestyle, THE COLLECTION also takes care of your health. The property comes with well-equipped gymnasium for the 6-Pack machos, multipurpose court for sports enthusiasts, jogging track and swimming pool for the health conscious, also yoga/ aerobics for the ones who want to sculpt their body. There is kids’ play area for the memorable childhood of your child. In addition, the socialites can hang out at the amphitheater and multipurpose hall.



LOCATION



Apart from outstanding educational institutes and prospering IT Zones, global lifestyle and enticing nightlife have been attracting people from across the world to Pune. This has led to business opportunities, conveniences, malls and housing developments. The leading area of the city is New Kalyani Nagar – Pune’s most sought-after location for upscale living with a choice of gated communities and high-end apartments. Perhaps the reason why one will find a host of schools, hospitals, malls, trendy boutiques, global restaurants and banks to name a few. This desired location by home-owners, as-well-as investors is now emerged as the city’s hotspot.



Mr. Dinesh Agarwal said, “THE COLLECTION is the new landmark in our list of path breaking developments. Besides, it is poised to attract the connoisseurs of global lifestyle from Pune as-well-as Mumbai.”

ABOUT BRAMHACORP



BramhaCorp has been known for bringing luxury brands to Pune and have been pioneering this since inception in 1982. As one of the leaders in Real Estate, Hospitality, Retail and Leisure – BramhaCorp has been pioneering creations and setting new benchmarks in Pune from time-to-time.



The Company has a series of First’s in its successful portfolio

Premium hospitality brand Le Meridien, now Sheraton Grand in Pune

Lifestyle Leisure Avenue – Residency Club

Residential gated community – Hi-tech Bramha SunCity

First 5-star resort Le Meridien Spa & Resort Mahabaleshwar



The vision and dynamism of the founders has seen the group making remarkable strides. BramhaCorp is best known for its exceptional luxury residential and commercial projects, premium hospitality properties and all encompassing leisure constructions across Maharashtra.



As the company grows with a young and dynamic management team at its forefront, it envisions becoming a global real estate player offering excellence, transparency and innovation to its customers. The company is in active growth mode and its ongoing investments in resources will see it becoming one of the finest real estate companies in India. It is now focusing on its upcoming projects that include a premium township in Hinjewadi (Pune), a commercial project in Koregaon Park (Pune), a 5-Star leisure resort in Khandala and a 5 Star leisure and theme park in Goa.

The Subject Projects Identified As ‘The Collection – Residential W1’ –

MAHARERA Registration No. P52100022019, ‘The Collection – Residential W8’ –

MAHARERA Registration No. P52100022277, ‘The Collection Commercial W1’ –

MAHARERA Registration No. P52100022048; details of which are available on the MAHARERA website ‘https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in’.