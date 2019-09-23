Conventionally, secured loans have always been a smart choice for borrowers in need of hefty funds. This is mainly due to the fact that lenders have security to fall back on and as a result, you enjoy better borrowing terms. In comparison to their collateral-free counterparts, secured loans offer lower interest rates and a higher loan amount for a longer tenor, thus making it a better financial solution as compared to unsecured loans.



Further, when you opt for a Loan Against Property offered by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), you can enjoy other benefits apart from a high loan amount. These include expedited application procedures, value-added features, and a convenient online provision for loan management, make it an offering worth looking into.



Here’s how you can make the most of a Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property:



Set up or expand your business with the help of a substantial loan amount



Business set-up and expansion is a capital-heavy activity and delays with funding can result in loss of opportunity or revenue. Thankfully, with the high sanction you can plug working capital gaps or address capital expenditure without making any compromises along the way.



Acquire funding for personal expenses like hosting a wedding or party with simple eligibility criteria



These days, hosting a wedding or even a big party has become an expensive affair with expenses amounting to lakhs and in some cases even crores. However, you don’t need to worry about funding as the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property is easy to qualify for. Besides the simple eligibility criteria, this loan also has a minimal requirement for documentation.



Repay education expenses comfortably and meet medical emergencies with quick disbursal



While studying overseas may be your child’s dream, you must know that it can cost a hefty sum which can exert a significant amount of financial pressure. Thankfully, as you can repay this loan over several years, you can make repayment convenient by keeping EMIs to a minimum.



Similarly, in a medical emergency where time is of the essence and a substantial amount of finance is required, this loan is a resource that you can count on. Even if the amount runs into lakhs, BHFL’s Loan Against Property helps you get the treatment you need by offering disbursal to your account in as soon as 72 hours post-approval. This ensures that you can pay for the necessary treatment on time, without any delays.



Transfer your existing loan for better borrowing terms



You can also transfer your existing loan against property and take advantage of the competitive interest rates for more suitable repayment terms. This can decrease your total interest outgo, making the loan a lot more affordable in the long run. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited also allows you to opt for a top-up loan, through which you can borrow over and above your existing loan at a nominal interest rate in case of other expenses.



All of the above-mentioned uses are some of the few ways in which the Loan Against Property from Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd can come in handy for you. Apply for this loan online for a convenient experience. All you have to do is check your pre-approved offer for a tailored offering and enjoy speedy approval on your loan.

