Naveen Goyal, a veteran in global gaming industry, is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Adda52.com, India’s largest poker site. He succeeded Mohit Agarwal in August 2019. Naveen has about 2 decades of experience in the internet space and has been instrumental in founding 3 successful online ventures. He has done his MS in Computer Science and Mathematics from IIT, Kanpur and MBA from Indian School of Business.

Over the years, Naveen has acquired skills and expertise across ecommerce, travel and gaming space and has played a key role in large matrix organizations across the globe. He had successfully started and managed ecommerce startups with successful exits in India and International countries like Philippines, Ireland, France, Costa Rica and Canada.

With years of experience, in the internet and gaming industry, Naveen is looking forward to his journey in the world of poker. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The state of online poker market in India is robust and improving year on year and it is indeed a privilege to be associated with the pioneer of online poker in India – Adda52.com. The brand has built a very respectable ecosystem for the players and taking this ecosystem to the next level is both exciting and challenging. In the coming few years, we want to strengthen the company’s position as the market leader in the online gaming industry. Our primary focus will be to be more consumer-centric, thereby, improve the gaming experience and develop new & interesting poker game formats to engage the audience. Emphasis will also be on upgrading the mobile and web payment solutions to provide a secure and dynamic user interface, while promoting the game as a mainstream sport in the country.”

Apart from being a very dynamic and dedicated professional, Naveen loves music and plays the guitar in his free time. According to him, music gives him the power of patience and perseverance. His areas of interest include investments in internet space, ecommerce and financial services. Having spoken at various international forums, he also likes to keep himself updated on the emerging technologies such as blockchain, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and so on.

About Adda52.com

Founded in 2011, Adda52.com is the pioneer of online poker in India. With the help of award-winning technology, the same game has been made available across web, mobile and app platforms. Poker is not just any card game, but a game which helps to enhance one’s mathematical and observation skills. Adda52.com, having 2 Mn+ registered users enable users to play the game anytime and anywhere with an insurance of a safe & secure platform. iTech, a world leading testing and certification laboratory for Online Gaming systems has certified the online game to be fair with a reliable and resilient system. Apart from hosting exciting online cash game and tournaments, Adda52.com also organizes the Deltin Poker Tournament which is India's biggest offline Poker tournament held at Goa and Sikkim. It is also the exclusive Brand License partner for World Poker Tour, an international poker tournament series. Delta Corp Limited, the only listed gaming and hospitality company in India, has acquired the company which owns and operates the online skill gaming portal Adda52.com.