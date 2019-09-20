Myntra today announced that it has been recognised as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India in a study by Avtar titled ‘2019-Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India’. Myntra has been recognized for its work culture, policies for recruitment, retention and advancement, flexible work and added benefits provided to working mothers as well as for providing growth opportunities for women to become leaders of tomorrow.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Sen, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, Myntra, said, “We are delighted to receive this honour and would like to thank Avtar for recognizing some of our distinguishing initiatives, that have made Myntra a Best Company to work for women. Our unique work culture and new age HR policies offer women employees an environment that allows them to strike the perfect work-life balance and provide equal opportunities for growth.”

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, AVTAR Group, said, “It is extremely heartening to note that a milestone, originally envisaged as taking several decades to achieve in India, is now less than a decade away. The vanguard leadership of the organizations participating in the Best Companies initiative has ensured that it is possible for every company in India to achieve a 50-50 gender balance, which was previously seen as an unsurmountable challenge. By utilizing data about effectiveness of measures, companies are now very strategic about gender inclusion, which has translated into rapid results. The women are delighted and so are we! The year on year progress of companies, who have put themselves on a fast-track, via innovative practices and deep commitment is exemplary.”

Adding to this, Ms. Subha V. Barry, President – Working Mother Media, said, “Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies in India by shining a spotlight on the work they are doing on behalf of women throughout the country. Much progress has been made. We applaud these organization's diversity and inclusion efforts, and by setting a high bar, we hope other organizations will follow their lead so we can work toward a more inclusive world."

About Myntra

Myntra is India's leading platform for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. Myntra has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra is today the preferred shopping destination in India.