MuscleBlaze

Launches #WheyForIndia campaign to tackle protein indigestion issue

MB launches Biozyme Whey Isolate at a very competitive price Addressing the protein absorption challenge that a number of Indian gym-goers face, MuscleBlaze unveils their latest product series – a Biozyme Whey protein powder that has been customised for the Indian body. The #WheyForIndia campaign narrates the challenges Indian gym-goers face when building their bodies and their ability to overcome these challenges despite having a low protein absorption in comparison to the Western body. All protein products available in the sports-nutrition category are designed keeping the Western body type and dietary habits in mind.



A 2017 study conducted by IMRB showed that 73 per cent of Indian diets are protein deficient and 93 per cent of Indians are unaware of their ideal protein requirement which leads to poor muscle health. As most Indians grow up on a low protein diet our body is therefore not conditioned for high protein absorption, and hence face issues like indigestion, bloating, etc after we start consuming whey protein.



To tackle this nationwide issue, MuscleBlaze has launched Biozyme Whey Isolate which is customized for Indians and has been clinically tested on Indian bodies for 50% higher absorption than other whey proteins with its Enhanced Absorption FormulaTM (EAF). Biozyme Whey Isolate will be MuscleBlaze’s latest addition in their whey protein portfolio and will be available in a 2kg pack at a competitive price.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sameer Maheshwari – Founder & CEO, MuscleBlaze added, “MuscleBlaze being an indigenous brand has always primarily worked for the Indian bodybuilding community. We believe most gym-goers and bodybuilders can relate and connect to this prevailing challenge and can look up to MuscleBlaze for a solution. Keeping this in mind, we have produced a unique patent-pending enhanced absorption formula, customised for the Indian gym-goers.”



Usually, the whey proteins are designed keeping the western bodies in mind which are adapted to absorb high protein content, unlike the Indian body which struggles in the same. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Isolate is India's first clinically tested Whey Protein that gives 50% higher protein absorption and 60% higher BCAA absorption as compared to any other whey protein, thanks to its patent-pending Enhanced Absorption Formula. Biozyme Whey is tested and customized for Indian bodies to maximize muscle gains as well as lower stomach discomforts.



“MuscleBlaze has been dedicated to inspiring and serving the Indian bodybuilding community for years. Everything the brand has done has stemmed from a deep understanding of the mindset, ambitions and needs of the Indian gym-goer. The new Biozyme Whey launch was born from this understanding and reflects the need of the community. This launch is a big step in MuslceBlaze's journey of creating a world-class brand that is premium, innovative and credible,” commented Mr. Rohan Talati, Portfolio Partner, Spring Marketing Capital.



Bodybuilders and weight lifters in India have struggled with their protein absorption. Most Indians grow up on a low protein diet and hence our body is not accustomed to absorbing high levels of protein. With the launch of Biozyme Whey Isolate, MuscleBlaze has acknowledged Indian fitness community which is finally getting paid their dues.



Pricing & Availability



MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Isolate is available on HealthKart.com and MuscleBlaze.com from 16th September 2019. It is available in a 2kg pack at a competitive price.

About MuscleBlaze



MuscleBlazeTM, founded in 2012 ended the counterfeit menace and at the same time continues to delight the customer with better tasting products. No wonder, it quickly became consumer's favourite and is now the leading brand in the sports supplements category, synonymous with, authenticity, quality & cutting edge performance at an honest price. The manufacturing of the final MuscleBlaze products takes place at FSSAI, HACCP certified state of the art plant, which means that your supplement undergoes rigorous testing and multiple quality checks before it reaches you. MuscleBlazeTM not only takes purity seriously but guarantees it. It's the only brand in the world that empowers a fitness enthusiast to verify the authenticity of their purchase even by SMS. Each MuscleBlazeTM product carries a unique, non-duplicable code.



MuscleBlaze products along with high-quality health foods are available at the best prices on muscleblaze.com.

For more information, visit https://www.muscleblaze.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MuscleBlaze

Instagram: https://instagram.com/muscleblaze/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MuscleBlaze