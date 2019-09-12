INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd bagged the mandate to drive organic traffic for MOCHI SHOES. INFIDIGIT will be responsible for delivering organic recommendations that drive high traffic, and ranking Mochi Shoes for popular keywords on Google Search Result Pages (SERPs). To strengthen the SEO strategy, the SEO services will also be supported with content marketing.



As technical SEO experts, INFIDIGIT has a history of delivering high ROI for popular brands. The list includes India's largest fashion e-commerce company- Myntra, the largest fashion e-commerce company in South Africa- Superbalist.com and ICICI Prudential – India's established insurance group, to name a few. Also, INFIDIGIT is the only Indian SEO company to be nominated as the finalist at the Search Engine Land Awards (SMX) 2019 for achieving 30% increase in revenue via organic search for Myntra.



Apart from the previously mentioned measures, integration of content and technical implementations will also be a crucial part of the mandate. In the process, the team would be implementing the best SEO practices, which have yielded spectacular results for past clients in the e-commerce niche.



Speaking on the association, Pinky Bhalotia, Head of Ecommerce- Mochi Shoes, says, “At Mochi Shoes, our aim was to join forces with a numbers-driven agency that has delivered high ROI through the organic route. Since INFIDIGIT's core strength lies in imparting higher ROI, we chose them as our partner for Organic growth. We hope the ardent team of INFIDIGIT would be an equal partner in our ambition and help us reach the loftiest measure of the targeted metric.”



Commenting on the association, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder & Managing Director, INFIDIGIT, says, “We are enthusiastic to onboard Mochi Shoes as our client. With the promise of consistently walking the extra mile, our expert team has delivered an effective measurable ROI for brands across sectors, and we intend to do the same for Mochi Shoes.”

Mochi Shoes



Since its inception in Bengaluru in 2000, MOCHI – The Shoe Shoppe has expanded to 130+ outlets in 50+ cities across India. Making its way into the e-commerce space, the fashion brand continues to be synonymous with eye-catching and creative designs in accessories and shoes online. Along with the attractive designs, the brand is known for its expansive collection of footwear and accessories such as boots, sneakers, flip-flops, handbags, belts etc, making it a one-stop shop for fashion accessories. Also, perks such as the MyMochi Rewards Program make the brand a preferred online shopping destination in India.



INFIDIGIT



INFIDIGIT is a Mumbai based SEO first agency with clients across the globe. Founder Kaushal Thakkar and his young team of digital marketing experts spearhead the SEO industry in ASIA. The young team of professionals strongly believes that data drives decisions, and are known to deliver exceptional results, bringing in laurels such as the DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, Digital Crest Awards, Masters of Modern Marketing Awards (mCube), among many more.