NIIT Limited
|
MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, has bagged the IDA Education Awards 2019 as the ‘Product/solution/service of the Year for K-12 education’ for its product Practice Plus, in the Education sector. The award was received by Ganesh Krishnamurthy, Executive Vice President & Head – Solutions, Products & Alliances, Skills & Careers Group, NIIT Ltd. recently in Bengaluru, at the IDA Corporate Awards 2019 organized by Didac India.
NIIT Nguru Practice Plus is an academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables continuous practice and assessment. It is a 360-degree online solution with features like student-practice engine, assessment conﬁgurator and detailed analytics that enables students identify and focus on improvement areas. It empowers teachers make informed decisions basis student’s performance and plan classroom instruction accordingly.
NIIT Nguru offers holistic range of School Learning Solutions that comprises Digital – Interactive Classroom; Labs – Math Lab & English Lab; Books – IT Wizard, Math Classic, English Classic, Science Classic & My pals are here; Assessments – Practice Plus and School Support solutions – Quick School, Career guidance & Counselling programs.
The IDA Education Awards presented by India Didactics Association, are given to reward pioneering initiatives taken by educational institutions/organizations with the focus on factors enhancing the student learning outcomes. They aim towards identifying and acknowledging educational institutions that have transformed teaching, learning, and employability outcomes.
As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), is providing technology-based learning to around 2,000 private schools across India, reaching out to more than a million students. The futuristic NIIT Nguru range of learning solutions for schools includes technology-driven classroom solutions, labs, assessment solutions, career guidance and counselling programs, and courseware solutions for IT, Maths, Science and English.
Visit www.niitnguru.com for more details.
Visit us at: www.niit.com
|
Prateek Chatterjee, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Marketing NIIT Limited, ,+91-9910201085 ,+91 (124) 4293370 , prateek.chatterjee@niit.com
|
Swati Sharma, Corporate Communications & Marketing NIIT Limited, ,+91-9999601154 ,+91 (124) 4293042 , swati.sharma@niit.com
|Image Caption : MindChampion Learning Systems Limited bags IDA Education Awards 2019
|click for high-res image