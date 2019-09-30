MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, has bagged the IDA Education Awards 2019 as the ‘Product/solution/service of the Year for K-12 education’ for its product Practice Plus, in the Education sector. The award was received by Ganesh Krishnamurthy, Executive Vice President & Head – Solutions, Products & Alliances, Skills & Careers Group, NIIT Ltd. recently in Bengaluru, at the IDA Corporate Awards 2019 organized by Didac India.

NIIT Nguru Practice Plus is an academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables continuous practice and assessment. It is a 360-degree online solution with features like student-practice engine, assessment conﬁgurator and detailed analytics that enables students identify and focus on improvement areas. It empowers teachers make informed decisions basis student’s performance and plan classroom instruction accordingly.



Practice plus is designed to help students achieve higher levels of learning through practice to attain mastery across the concepts. The online solution moves beyond assigning grades to providing deeper insights regarding student’s performance. Individualized practice supports each learner to help and practice at their own pace.



Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), said, “Practice Plus is a breakthrough initiative by NIIT designed to make everyday practice of school curriculum more effective and result-oriented for students, teachers and parents. I wholeheartedly thank IDA for this encouragement and recognition.”

NIIT Nguru offers holistic range of School Learning Solutions that comprises Digital – Interactive Classroom; Labs – Math Lab & English Lab; Books – IT Wizard, Math Classic, English Classic, Science Classic & My pals are here; Assessments – Practice Plus and School Support solutions – Quick School, Career guidance & Counselling programs.

The IDA Education Awards presented by India Didactics Association, are given to reward pioneering initiatives taken by educational institutions/organizations with the focus on factors enhancing the student learning outcomes. They aim towards identifying and acknowledging educational institutions that have transformed teaching, learning, and employability outcomes.

About MindChampion Learning Systems Limited

As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), is providing technology-based learning to around 2,000 private schools across India, reaching out to more than a million students. The futuristic NIIT Nguru range of learning solutions for schools includes technology-driven classroom solutions, labs, assessment solutions, career guidance and counselling programs, and courseware solutions for IT, Maths, Science and English.



MLSL, builds on the strong lineage of NIIT's School Learning business. Started in 1990, as NIIT's foray into School Learning, the company has provided technology-based education to over 17,000 schools in India, Bhutan, South Africa and the Middle East, impacting more than 10 million students.

