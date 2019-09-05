Merck Foundation
Merck Oncology two year Fellowship and Master Program focuses on building professional cancer care capacity with the aim to increase the limited number of oncologists in Africa and Developing countries. The program provides One-year fellowship program at Tata Memorial Centre – India, One and half-year Oncology Fellowship programs at University of Malaya – Malaysia, Two year Oncology Fellowship Program at University of Nairobi – Kenya and Two and half year Master degree in Medical, Surgical, Pediatric and Radiation Oncology at National cancer institute Of Cairo University – Egypt, in partnership with African first ladies Ministries of Health, Local Governments and Academia.
“Let me share with you few facts, there is not even a single oncologist in many African countries till today, countries such as The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Central African Republic, Guinea, Burundi, Niger. Therefore, Merck foundation focuses on building capacity and I am proud that we are making history in these countries by providing specialty training for the first oncologists there,” Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized.
Through Merck Cancer access program, since 2016, Merck Foundation has provided one and two and half year oncology fellowship and master program for African doctors to add more than 70 new Oncologists for 25 countries to increase the very limited number of Oncologists in Africa who are mainly focused in few countries and only in their capitals.
Countries such as; Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, DRC, Ethiopia, Ghana, Gabon, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, The Gambia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
About Merck Foundation
The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and Flickr.
About Merck
Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.
