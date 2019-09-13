Students seeking admission to the world’s best universities should block their calendar from 14th Sept to 22nd Sept. That’s when Manya Education, a leading study abroad, test preparation, and admissions consulting services company headquartered at New Delhi, is launching the second edition of its exclusive, multi-city event series in partnership with Admissionado, one of America’s premier admissions consulting companies.



While briefing the press about this exciting endeavour, Aradhana K Mahna, MD at Manya Education shared, “We are proud to announce the second edition of our premium global services event in association with the Admissionado Team. This is in continuance to our mission of providing Indian students with an opportunity to maximize their potential and realize their dream of getting into a top international university.”



The pedigreed speakers representing this event are graduates from the world's best institutions, including Harvard, MIT, Brown, Princeton, Penn and LBS. They have experience at prestigious organizations like McKinsey, Bain, BCG, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Tesla, and Google. The Admissions Specialists will share their learnings at marquee schools, colleges, and professional organisations across India. This event will travel to major cities, including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Gurugram and Delhi. In addition, face-to-face sessions with U.S. and local experts will be open to the general parent and student community in each of the locations.



Admissionado is widely known in the admissions world for its highly selective recruiting standards, wherein their admissions experts are solicited solely from top ten global institutions. From that highly competitive pool, only 6.6% of mentors looking to join an admissions consulting team receive offers to join Admissionado. The team provides support to undergrad and postgrad applicants from China, Singapore, South Korea, India, Europe, and the USA. These mentors coach students and provide guidance on how to navigate the global admissions process, while remaining focused on the holistic development of the student (as opposed to a lopsided admissions-only viewpoint). With deep attention to strategy and storytelling, the Admissionado model provides strategy specialists who maintain a critical 30,000-ft. view throughout the process, while bringing in essay specialists to provide intensive support on the detail-rich environment of the iterative writing process. Both are essential ingredients to a successful program.

The speakers at the event are:



1. Colin Pfeiffer (Princeton B.A., Chicago Booth MBA)

Mr. Pfeiffer has worked with some of the top global organizations on their strategic processes, systems, and decision-making methodologies. Currently, Colin is a Leadership Development Program Associate at Tesla. Colin knows that applications are best when they are authentic and true to one’s story and experiences. He has helped students from around the world succeed time and again by focusing on their own stories, values, and experiences.



2. Athena Lao (Harvard B.A., U Penn M.S.Ed.)

Ms. Lao has mentored and worked closely with hundreds of high school, college, and graduate students in the U.S. and abroad over the past decade. Athena has worked for schools and education organizations in the U.S., China, Botswana, Ecuador, France, and Australia. She currently helps manage exchange programs for the world’s leading international education non-profit organizations. For more details: Click here

About Manya Education

Manya Education Private Limited (MEPL) offers end-to-end education-related services encompassing test preparation, admissions consulting services, English language training, career assessment and international internship opportunities for study abroad aspirants. Founded in 2002, Manya holds an impeccable track record of enabling more than two lac students to accomplish their study abroad dreams.



Manya has formed long-lasting global alliances with several market leaders in the education industry in order to maximise the benefits of its large service portfolio. Their list of esteemed partners and affiliations includes – The Princeton Review (TPR), Cambridge University Press (CUP), Admissionado, Cogito Hub, British Council, Tuding, Credila, to name a few. Manya has also forged 600+ partnerships with international universities.

https://www.manyagroup.com/