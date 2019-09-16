In a time when the market is filled with credit cards tailored to meet various spending habits, finding a versatile card that offers attractive rewards irrespective of the category of your transactions is rare. Thanks to the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard, you can now enjoy value-added benefits and handsome perks on each transaction you make. Besides, the SuperCard comes with unique benefits that aid you during a financial crunch.



Take a closer look at the industry-first features of the SuperCard that can empower your finances.



Secure your finances with an interest-free loan in times of exigencies

Since emergencies come unannounced, they do not give you much scope to arrange for funds. You can rely on the SuperCard to get access to quick funds at no extra cost. It offers you the facility to convert your credit limit into a personal loan, which you can pay interest-free within 90 days in 3 easy EMIs any time you find yourself requiring funds. As this gives you access to instant finances affordably, you can meet your urgent needs without deferment.



Meet emergency cash needs by making an interest-free cash withdrawal at ATMs

In certain situations, you may need quick access to liquid cash. For instance, when you are travelling across a remote locale where card transactions are a scarcity, you will have to furnish cash to pay for amenities. Even if you do not have ample cash at hand or in your bank account, you can easily sail through a situation like this with your SuperCard.



When you use the SuperCard to withdraw cash, you enjoy a 50-day interest-free period, which virtually means that you can address your need for emergency cash at no extra cost. What’s more, you can use your card at any ATM to withdraw cash, without any restrictions.



Book one movie ticket on BookMyShow and get another for free

In partnership with BookMyShow, Bajaj Finserv offers you a free movie ticket when you book one ticket using the SuperCard. While some SuperCard variants extend this offer every month, others let you avail of this offer multiple times on an annual basis. So, you can have access to unlimited entertainment with the SuperCard and satisfy the movie-buff in you more affordably than ever. Apart from offering free movie tickets, the SuperCard also lets you earn handsome reward points on every transaction you initiate using it, whether you book a hotel stay, dine in a restaurant or buy groceries.



Spend without compromise by converting your spends into easy EMIs

All credit cards allow you to spend on credit, which means you can make small and big purchases alike using ready funds. However, when it comes to repayment, not all cards offer EMI financing option. Once again, the SuperCard scores high by allowing you to convert your purchases into easy EMIs, in a bid to reduce your repayment burden. This means you can now shop from partner stores on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network to your heart’s content, especially with the festive and wedding season approaching, without harming your finances.

What’s more, SuperCard holders can save big by redeeming their accumulated SuperCard reward points –‘Pay with Points’ against the down payment when shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network across 90,000 partner stores. In addition, you can avail special discounts on your purchases and enjoy a cashback of 5% on using the card to make down payment when you shop from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner stores.

Apart from these features, the SuperCard also offers up to 20,000 rewards points as a welcome gift. You can even earn more rewards by crossing specific spending milestones. You can use the points to pay for your other spends or exchange them for vouchers, coupons and merchandise available under the rewards programme. So, apply for the SuperCard today to enjoy greater financial freedom! To get started, check your pre-approved offer, view tailor-made deals and enjoy one-step, hassle-free online approval to get your credit card in hand hassle-free.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in