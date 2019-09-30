Kalyan Developers, the sister concern of the renowned jewellery brand, Kalyan Jewellers, is launching three new premium residential properties in Kerala across Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kochi. The properties named ‘Gateway’ (Thiruvananthapuram), ‘Meridian’ (Thrissur) and ‘Credenz’ (Kochi), are being built with world-class superiority and expertise in engineering, design, and quality, which is sure to hog the attention in the world of real estate.



Kalyan Gateway – Trivandrum

The ‘Gateway’ is the new futuristic luxury residential project, developed by Kalyan developers in Thiruvananthapuram. It is built with all automation capabilities to accommodate the needs of a modern lifestyle. Situated at a prime location in NH bypass road, Kalyan Gateway is just 500 meters away from the upcoming Lulu Mall and is very near to the Technopark campus.



The 'Bhoomi Pooja' of the residential complex was completed on 19 August 2019. The project will have both 2 & 3 BHK apartments totaling in 90 units, in the 13 floored building excluding the Ground floor. Kalyan Gateway will include all modern features required for an uptown lifestyle, along with a 5 seater workstation exclusively being made for the working professionals. The main feature of the residential complex Other amenities include: Air-conditioned Party hall & Roof Top area, Gym facilities, Children’s play area, Swimming Pool, Rain Water harvesting, Video door phone, Indoor gaming room, Centralised gas supply, Centralized digital cable TV, Mini Theatre, Modern sewage treatment plan, Public toilets in common area and an effective waste management method. Apart from these, all the common areas of ‘Gateway’ will be completely powered by solar energy.



Kalyan Gateway is situated in an all facility zone of NH Bypass. The nearby Lulu Mall is a destination for all shopping, amusement, and entertainment needs. Well-known health care providers like KIMS hospital & Ananthapuri hospital as well as reputed educational institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalaya, MGM School & Good Shepherds, are in the vicinity of the project. Also nearby is the Trivandrum Airport along with the institutions like VSSC, Techno Park and Brahmos Aerospace.



With all these world-class features designed for a residential complex, Kalyan Gateway will truly become a ‘gateway for the future.



Kalyan Meridian – Thrissur

‘The Meridian’, a Kalyan Developer project being built near Ayyanthole in Thrissur, had its 'Bhoomi Pooja' on 25 August 2019. This luxury residential project has a total of 43 units whose individual area varies from 1200-1700 square feet range.



The whole building is being built on 11 floors with every modern feature available inside. The amenities include Gym facilities, Children’s play area, Swimming pool, Video door phone, Rainwater harvesting, Centralized gas supply, Centralized digital cable TV, Modern sewage treatment plan, Swipe cards for access controls and an effective waste management method.



The locality of Ayyanthole where Kalyan Meridian is located is famous for its various administrative state governmental offices, and District & Sessions Courts. The Collectorate is just 1.3 km away from this building. Kalyan Meridian is also nearby to the Lulu convention centre and Hyatt Regency. Reputed educational institutions like Amrita Vidyalaya, Hari Sri School, Paramekkavu Vidya Mandir, Government Law College, Sri Kerala Verma College and the like. Amala Medical College, Mother hospital, West fort Hi-tech hospital are the hospitals that are quite near Kalyan Meridian. Also adjacent are various avenues such as Lulu convention Centre, Shobha City, Central point and City Centre to take care of all textile shopping needs of the residents.



Kalyan Credenz – Kochi

The Credenz is the premium residential project of Kalyan Developers, being built in the centre of Ernakulam. Situated in Edappally of Kochi, the Credenz had its 'Bhoomi Pooja' on 28 August 2019. There are a total of 24 units planned in the project, which are built on the ground and the 4 floors. 2 & 3 BHK apartments are available in the project, whose area ranges between 1272-1716 square metres.



Kalyan Credenz is uniquely designed to guarantee immense convenience and a blissful life. The apartments have been planned in a way that only one wall is shared among the individual units to allow a 3-side open spacious living. This thoughtful design is sure to guarantee extreme privacy for the residents in addition to providing natural light and air circulation.



Swimming pool with party deck, Tropical landscaped terrace garden, Terrace party area with Gazebo and Barbecue place, Children’s play area, Gym facilities, Piped music in the lobby and party area, Multi-level security system, Reticulated gas system, Incinerator, and Covered car park area, are all other attractive features of the project.



Kalyan Credenz is strategically located to have dual access to the serene nature and commercial space. The project which is near Amrita Signal in Edappally, is just 90m away from Highway and 50 m to the Muttom river. The famous Amrita Institute of Medical Science and Aster Medicity, along with well-known educational institutions like SCMS College and Al Ameen School are situated near to the project. For other shopping and entertainment purposes, closely located are the various centres like the Lulu Mall, Oberon Mall, and Decathlon Sports.



With all these features, Credenz by Kalyan Developers is an aspiration for a dream home amidst a sprawling city life.

About Kalyan Developers



Kalyan Developers, the well-known developer group, who is also positively disrupting the outlook of the real estate market, is from the house of the leading jewellery brand of India and the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers. The jewellery group which is well known for its fair dealings and trustworthiness will extend the same philosophy to Kalyan Developers, who have started to build dream homes across the major towns of Kerala such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Thrissur.



Within a very short period, Kalyan Developers has made its name in the real estate business for being a trustworthy service provider. The CRISIL rating for the brand is also in the lead. High quality, strong engineering, and timeliness in all its dealings are all the commitments that Kalyan Developers as a brand provides. All Kalyan Developers projects are infused with high technology and world-class modern amenities. New projects are in the pipeline for cities of Bengaluru and Chennai as well.